DVIDS – News – International Instructors Teach Human Rights, Women, Peace and Security for TRADEWINDS 23

GEORGETOWN, Guyana As the Caribbean-focused multinational exercise TRADEWINDS 23 hits full stride in Guyana, a team of US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) and Dominican Republic instructors traveled by land and sea to various training sites to talk about humanitarian law, human rights and Women, Peace and Security.
SOUTHCOM Human Rights Coordinator Lt. Col. (Ret.) Jose Rodriguez said the promotion of human rights is a key objective of TRADEWINDS, and the principles the team covered were a crucial aspect of the interaction.
Respect for human rights is consistent with democratic values, so we promote those values that unite us and strengthen our partnerships, Rodriguez said. We have common threats in them [region] and we must confront them bilaterally and multilaterally. Respect for human rights is part of this interoperability.
More than just a human rights training, TRADEWINDS is an annual SOUTHCOM-sponsored, joint, combined, multinational and interagency exercise designed to strengthen partnerships and interoperability, increase the capacity and training capability of all participants to mitigate, plan for and respond to regional crises and security threats.
Army of the Dominican Republic, Col. Juan Perez Richiez, instructor at the School of Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law in the Dominican Republic, said that in order to achieve these training objectives, it is necessary to have a mutual understanding of how to act legally and ethically during times of peace and war.
When we talk about international humanitarian law, we’re talking about the law of armed conflict, and that’s something every soldier should know and learn during peacetime, Perez said. So then, when he or she is at war, in combat, they know what they can or cannot do.
Perez went on to say that he has worked in the field of human rights for over 20 years throughout Central and South America and the Caribbean and said he has seen a positive change in the protection of human rights.
I really think that teaching human rights is not only my obligation, but it is one of the best things I could do with my life, admitted Perez. I have seen that many armed forces had no or very little prior knowledge of human rights, and after these trainings, human rights have been preserved at another level.
A common theme throughout the training was that equality is an essential aspect of human rights and the WPS initiative works to promote gender equality and increase the meaningful participation of women to prevent conflict and maintain peace.
SOUTHCOM’s gender adviser, Jennifer Typrowicz, said gender mainstreaming in the defense forces is not only the right thing to do, but the smart thing to do.
The SOUTHCOM WPS initiative is a priority and we implement some type of WPS training in everything we do, Typrowicz asserted. We have seen [defense] forces in [the SOUTHCOM] the field of responsibility begins to include more women.
Typrowicz came to Guyana for TRADEWINDS 21 to guide the WPS training for its inaugural inclusion in the exercise and she has noticed a growing awareness and effort by the Guyana Defense Force (GDF) to integrate women into more roles in their military.
When I was here in 2021, I walked around and not many people knew what WPS was, and since then we’ve seen the policies change, Typrowicz asserted. They now have women who are able to serve on the border, which was not something that was happening in 2021.
Typrowicz said she believes leadership support is essential to achieving change, and GDF Chief of Staff Brigadier Omar Khan confirmed his support for more inclusion of women in the force.
Khan requested that SOUTHCOM conduct a WPS training for senior GDF leaders in the days leading up to TRADEWINDS 23.
Military leaders must take the lead in integrating women across the spectrum of governance, including the security force, Khan said. The WPS initiative has a correlation in that the more we act like responsible men and shape our male youth, the better society we will have, and part of that is respecting women, understanding their needs and how we need them, whether in the public sector, the private sector or the security sector.
TRADEWINDS 23 is the 38th iteration of the exercise and with over 1,500 participants from 21 countries training in land, air, maritime and cyber domains at various locations across Guyana from July 15-28.
