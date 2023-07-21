Price City Announces 2023 International Days Parade Grand Marshal





Prize City Press Release Price City Fire Chief Fitzgerald Petersen Fitz was born in Dragerton, Utah, 57 years ago and grew up in nearby Columbia. After graduating from East Carbon High School, he joined the United States Army to pay for college. Shortly after graduating from the University of Utah, he joined the Salt Lake County Fire Department, which later became the Unified Fire Authority. Fitz worked in the fire service in Salt Lake County for 28 years and was looking forward to returning to Carbon County to retire (not words he thought he would ever say!). During his time in Salt Lake County, he also volunteered for 30 years, serving on committees and project work for various groups advocating for poor and homeless communities. As he prepared to move to Price, the position of Price City Fire Chief opened up and he couldn’t help but apply. He was hired with enthusiasm. Fitz has now worked in the fire service for 32 years with four of those for Price City. His deep love and dedication to his chosen career is evident to all who meet him and he has never regretted his decision to work in public safety. Fitz has now served as paramedic, captain, media liaison, K9 handler for FEMA and photographer, as well as other duties. Upon hearing the news of his community nomination and that the committee voted for him to receive this recognition, he was humbled, honored and showed that humor is familiar. He had this to say: The longer I lived in Salt Lake County, the more I wanted to get away from the city and get back to the life and place I missed more than I thought I ever would, Carbon County. I am proud to be a resident of Price and a member of this great community. The scenery and history were almost lost on me as a youngster, but not now. I love to explore every dirt road or trail we have. My lovely wife Francie is my backcountry adventure partner along with our almost docile dogs. We’re finally home and I defy the idea that you can’t go home anymore, you really can. We will never leave.

