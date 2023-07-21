Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex Contributes to Major Training > Air Force Materiel Command > View Articles

Air Mobility Command’s Mobility Defender 2023 is wrapping up with more than 3,000 aircraft across the service participating, including three distinct missions from within Oklahoma City’s Air Logistics Complex.

A multinational effort, it is being executed in the Indo-Pacific region this year, a clear departure from previous iterations of the US-based exercise in order to understand the challenges that the tyranny of distance and contested logistics can present when it comes to providing Global Rapid Mobility to the Joint Force and our Allies and partners.

The 76th Cargo Maintenance Group, the 76th Expeditionary Depot Maintenance Flight Team and the 564th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron played key roles in the exercise.

With Air Force Chief of Staff General Charles .Q. Brown Jr.’s directive. to “accelerate change” in mind, AMXS 564 was tasked with raising two KC-135 Stratotankers.

“We were pushing both aircraft out of Gate 5 Post Dock when the mission went down,” said Paul Brown, 564 AMXS Civilian Leader. “The dock post team quickly shifted gears and worked both tails with a heightened sense of urgency.”

Brown said the Block 45 aircraft has a shorter post-dock time, but that hasn’t stopped the team from leaning into ramping up the aircraft well ahead of typical flow days.

“When the aircraft comes in, we assess what needs to be done and decide on the number of flow days it will take to get it back to home station,” Brown said. “We were very pleased to produce the second aircraft ahead of schedule. Both aircraft were well ahead of schedule – a great job by the team.”

OC-ALC uses a process based on closed constraints, known as the Art of the Possible, as it moves aircraft through each phase of depot maintenance.

The 76th Commodity Maintenance Group (CMXG) received advance warning prior to AMC mobilization efforts for the MG23. The first action taken by the team was to assess the support to meet the needs of the reserve readiness package quantities and the dates of the needs for the deploying units.

The requirement for CMXG required assets consisting of valves, turbines, converters and regulators, to support four fleets of mobile aircraft. According to 76th CMXG Deputy Director Michael Hostetter, the 448th Supply Chain Management Wing tasked them with producing the assets.

He said the process implemented after taking over was to review the stock on hand, part stock reliability, trained manpower and test equipment to support the required quantities.

“We applied the execution elements of the Art of Probability to develop the process machinery to ensure we could achieve the required quantities for the time of the exercise,” said Hostetter.

He also praised the team effort at the 550th Cargo Maintenance Squadron for completing the nine-item surge and the CMXG for meeting the surge request.

Additionally, a crew from the 76th Expeditionary Depot Maintenance Flight was downed and tasked with repairing a KC-135 Horizontal Stabilizer that suffered battle damage.

“We are exercising our aircraft battle damage capabilities on the Horizontal Stabilizer by fixing numerous repairs,” said James Goerss, of the 76th AMXG/EDMX. “We are using approved, non-standard techniques to get the aircraft airworthy as soon as possible.”

Goerrs also said a lot of work went into preparing his team and being able to deploy with the necessary equipment.

“Our unit placement managers really stepped up when it came to making sure everything was in order,” he said. “There was a lot of coordination with getting a horizontal stabilizer from Tinker’s warehouse and getting it to the location. Our team had to remain adaptable as plans changed.”

Col. Brian Moore, OC-ALC commander, was very impressed with the entire team’s contributions to AMC’s largest Mobility Guardian exercise ever.

“Stepping into the role of commander during the middle of this exercise, it was great to see how the team executed in all three areas,” Moore said. “AMC Commander Gen. Mike Minihan noted the importance of Air Force Mobility, and it’s great to see how well our team aligns to support this critical mission group.”

MG23 was executed in the Indo-Pacific region this year, a departure from previous iterations of the US-based exercise. A multinational effort, MG23 involved seven participating countries – Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States – operating approximately 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000-mile training area through July 21.