Australia: Tourists fined for selfies with dingoes as rangers warn of increase in wild dog attacks









CNN

–

Two tourists who took selfies with dingoes have been fined more than $1,500 each for taking the extremely dangerous decision to interact with local wild dogs following a recent spate of feral attacks, Australian authorities said. In a statement on Friday, Queensland Department of Environment and Science compliance manager Mike Devery said the two women were lucky not to be attacked in the separate incidents on the popular tourist island of Kgari, formerly known as Fraser Island. An image provided by the department showed an unnamed woman, 29, from New South Wales, lying next to a herd of sleeping dingo cubs. She was lucky the toddlers’ mother wasn’t around, Devery said. The other tourist, a 25-year-old woman from Queensland, appeared in a selfie video posted on social media showing her with a burrowing dingo that was clearly displaying dominance-testing behaviour, he said. It is not playful behavior. Wongari are wild animals and should be treated as such, and the woman is lucky the situation didn’t escalate, he added, referring to dingoes by their indigenous name. In an update on Friday, the department said a 23-year-old woman was hospitalized with serious arm and leg injuries after being bitten by a dingo while jogging on an island beach on Monday. Tourists Shane and Sarah Moffat jumped in to save him, CNN affiliate Nine News reported. A large chunk was missing from her arm there and there were puncture wounds all over the sides of her legs, Shane Moffat told Nine News. The leader of that dingo group was later euthanized, the department said. He was also involved in recent biting incidents that led to the hospitalization of a 6-year-old girl, the department said. It was also clear from her behavior that it had become a habit, either by feeding or by people interacting with her for videos and selfies, the update said. Our number one priority is to keep people in Kgari safe and to protect the wongari (dingo) population, and those who flagrantly flout the rules on social media attention can expect a fine or a court appearance, Devery said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/21/australia/australia-dingo-selfies-fined-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos