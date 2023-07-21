Ukrainian air defenses in Odesa fail as Russia targets global grain supply



Odesa and Kiev

CNN

–



Ukraine has been struggling to repel a wave of Russian attacks against the southern city of Odesa, with its air defenses unable to withstand the types of missiles Moscow has used to pound the region this week.

Ukraine’s air force said it destroyed only five of the 19 Russian missiles fired at the country overnight Thursday. This is a significantly lower success rate compared to previous waves targeting Kiev, and Ukrainian officials said this was due to the lack of more forward defense systems in the southern part of the country.

People in Odesa have now endured three nights of intense bombing. A CNN crew began hearing explosions around 2 a.m. Thursday. The near-continuous attacks lasted at least 90 minutes, the sound of drones echoing through the port city.

Firefighters were still working at the site of one of the hits, an administrative building, Thursday morning. The four-story structure was charred and in ruins.

As the bombardment began, officials warned residents to take cover. Go to your shelters and don’t leave until the siren ends. Take care of yourself and your loved ones, said the head of the military administration of the Odesa regions, Oleh Kiper, in a post on Telegram.

Ukrainian officials said air defense systems in the region are unable to shoot down Russian Oniks and Kh-22 missiles because of the speed at which they fly. What can be shot down is shot down, said Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Of course, we would like to bring down more.

We need tools, we need to reinforce the southern regions, our port cities, with tools, especially against ballistic missiles, he said. Systems such as Patriot or SAMP-T can provide protection for this region.

Ukraine has received at least two Patriot Systems in April, one from the United States and one from Germany. While the Ukrainian military has not disclosed their locations, it has previously confirmed that it used them to shoot down missiles aimed at Kiev.

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, unlike Ukraine’s Soviet-era air defenses, Patriot interceptor missiles can hit high- and medium-altitude aircraft, cruise missiles and some ballistic missiles. The system has a powerful radar that can detect incoming targets at long range, making it possible to shoot down these types of weapons.

But unlike some of the shorter-range air defenses offered to Ukraine that are mobile, the large Patriot battery is a stationary system, meaning it is impossible for the Ukrainian military to quickly redeploy it to different areas.

Moscow began an intensive bombing campaign against Odesa, Mykolaiv and other settlements in southern Ukraine on Monday as Ukraine struck the main Crimean bridge. It launched more strikes on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the strikes were in retaliation for the attack on the bridge and claimed it targeted facilities linked to Ukraine’s maritime attack drones. But Ukraine said Russia has hit civilian infrastructure linked to grain exports.

Moscow announced on Monday that it was suspending its participation in an agreement that allowed the export of Ukrainian wheat through the Black Sea. The announcement raised fears over global food security, as Ukraine supplies 10% of the world wheat market, 15% of the corn market and 13% of the barley market.

Russia’s withdrawal from the deal, along with the attacks, drew sharp criticism from Ukraine and its allies. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that the attacks on grain infrastructure showed that Russia’s target is not only Ukraine and not only the lives of our people.

About one million tons of food is stored in the ports that were attacked today. This is the volume that should have been delivered to consumer countries in Africa and Asia long ago, he said. Everyone is affected by this Russian terror,

Samantha Power, administrator of the US Agency for International Development, said Putin’s decision to withdraw from the wheat deal would hit the poorest hard. The idea that Putin would play roulette with the world’s hungriest people at the time of the greatest food crisis of our lifetime is deeply troubling, Power told CNN in an interview Tuesday.

The European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said on Thursday that barbaric Russian attacks were causing large-scale destruction of grain stocks. Not only are they pulling out of the wheat deal to export grain from Ukraine, they are burning the grain. What we already know is that this will create a major food crisis in the world, Borrell said.