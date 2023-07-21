The decline in airline cargo revenue is actually good news





An American Airlines 777 is loaded with cargo at Philadelphia International Airport. Leslie Josephs / CNBC Airline cargo revenue is falling. This is a sign of good news for the travel recovery. Delta , united AND US this month each reported year-over-year declines of about 40% in their second-quarter merchandise revenue. For the first half of 2023, Delta’s cargo business generated $381 million, up from $561 million in the first half of 2022, while American’s cargo unit brought in $420 million compared with $692 million in the first six months of last year. United brought in $760 million in cargo so far this year, up from $1.2 billion a year earlier. Zoom icon Arrows pointing outward Meanwhile, airlines are reporting record revenues, if not profits, thanks to rebounding travel demand. That means the impact of the cargo business, which once helped boost airline revenue during the travel slump of the Covid pandemic, has waned. Cargo revenue at United, which generates most of that business of the three largest U.S. carriers, for the first half of 2023 represented less than 3% of the carrier’s $25.6 billion in year-to-date revenue. That’s a significantly smaller share than in 2020, when cargo revenue accounted for more than 10% of United’s sales. Zoom icon Arrows pointing outward Through June, cargo revenue accounted for 1.3% and 1.6% of total revenue at Delta and American, respectively, up from 3.5% and 12% in 2020. But it’s not all bad news. Flying cargo around the world was a lifeline for passenger carriers during the pandemic, when overbooking and travel restrictions forced airlines to cut service abroad. Normally about half of the world’s air cargo flies in the bellies of passenger planes. That reduced cargo capacity during the pandemic helped drive up shipping rates, along with strong e-commerce demand, supply chain issues and port congestion. But demand for travel is picking up again, especially for international travel, as customers rush to take vacations abroad, which they have postponed in recent years. The renewed demand has caused airlines to add service. US-Europe flights alone are expected to be the highest in five years. Increased passenger capacity also increases the world’s supply of space to fly cargo, at the same time that demand for air cargo is shrinking. The Baltic Air Freight Index, which tracks air cargo rates worldwide, is down 47% from a year ago. In May, the latest data available, the International Air Transport Association said air cargo capacity rose nearly 15% from the same month in 2022 while demand fell 5%. Airlines are planning to expand flights again this year to take advantage of strong international travel demand, a trend that could further reduce cargo revenue. Clarification: This story has been updated to clarify that half of the world’s air cargo flies in the belly of passenger planes.

