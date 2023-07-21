International Taste | News, Sports, Jobs







BUCKHANNON – The World Marching Band Association world championships kicked off with a two-hour-plus opening ceremony Wednesday night that included performances from 20 international bands. At the start of the ceremony, which took place at West Virginia Wesleyan College’s Ross Field, a Honduran gentleman stepped up to the raised podium on the football field and took the microphone. “As a tribute to the city of Buckhannon, West Virginia, as the site of the World Association of Show Marching Bands, we present to you, ladies and gentlemen, the Bethel Marching Band from Honduras, performing ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads,'” he said. Bethel’s marching band then marched into the stadium playing the song so close to the hearts of West Virginians, and the crowd roared its approval. Buckhannon Mayor Robbie Skinner officially welcomed all groups and visitors to the town. “Welcome to Buckhannon and welcome to West Virginia. Is it ever an honor to welcome everyone to the country we love, the United States of America. Isn’t that wonderful?” Skinner said. “We are very lucky to be here and live here and look forward to this event. We are also very grateful and very, very blessed to have the neighbors that we have.” The mayor mentioned that instruments belonging to one of the groups that flew to America for the competition had not yet arrived in the US. “You may have seen, earlier today on social media, a band from Poland, their instruments have not arrived.” Skinner said. “Thank you to the Grafton High School band members and the Philip Barbour band for coming to the rescue. “We have fantastic neighbors and as West Virginians, we know our spirit, we always lend a helping hand to our neighbor.” Skinner also recognized Elkins Mayor Jerry Marco in the audience, asking him to stand and thanking him “For all your hospitality. We have groups staying in Elkins … thank you Weston and Lewis County, and Harrison County as well. We couldn’t run this event without our neighbors.” Skinner also introduced country music star Lee Greenwood, who closed the event by singing his classic tune, “God bless the USA” WAMSB 2023 Buckhannon Host Committee President Randy Sanders stood at the podium during the event to introduce many of the groups to the crowd, while some of the international groups were introduced by one of their members or officials. Some of the musicians noted that this was their first time in the United States. Events will continue today, with the official WAMSB Field Parade Competition at 4pm, followed by the Drum Competition at 7.30pm The event’s Parade of Nations will begin at noon on Saturday. The final WAMSB field competition will take place at 19:00 on Saturday, with the official closing ceremonies at 19:00 on Sunday. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theintermountain.com/news/local-news/2023/07/international-flavor/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos