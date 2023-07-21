Senate Foreign Relations Chairman criticizes Sen. Rand Paul for blocking nominations





WASHINGTON Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez issued a scathing rebuke of Sen. Rand Paul’s move to block more than 60 State Department nominees as Paul seeks information from the Biden administration on the origins of Covid-19. The statement, first obtained by NBC News, did not mention Paul, R-Ky., by name, but called a member’s “blatant refusal” to advance nominees “unacceptable.” Menendez, DN.J., said Paul’s move “puts our country’s national security and global influence at risk.” “I call on the members of this body engaged in blanket refusals to confirm nominees to stop playing games with our national security. This only undermines our national security and our ability to compete with the PRC,” Menendez said in the statement, using the acronym for the People’s Republic of China. Paul has blocked State Department nominees in an effort to “access COVID-19 documents held by various government agencies that are under the jurisdiction of the foreign relations committee,” a Paul spokesman said. The spokesman said Paul would oppose the nominees if Menendez “stops obstructing oversight efforts.” Menendez said in his statement that strengthening “US diplomatic posture around the globe, remaining competitive against the PRC and disrupting Beijing’s growing diplomatic advantage are all goals that should share broad bipartisan support across the Senate.” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this week that the delays are compromising our national security. Paul responded to Menendez’s statement Thursday afternoon, saying there are still documents he wants released from the U.S. Agency for International Development and that the documents he has been given access to are only accessible to him to read privately, telling NBC News, I am not allowed to release those documents. I actually like to endorse ambassadors. I almost never blocked any ambassadors. I’ll let them all go, but it’s going to take some cooperation, Paul said. Biden has the ability to do that. Blinken has the ability. You think Blinken can’t pick up the phone and call the head of USAID and say, ‘Damn, we need our ambassadors’? But it’s the only lever I have. Blinken said this week that 38 of the 62 nominees in the nomination process have completed all other steps and are awaiting Senate confirmation, and that 35 of the 38 are career foreign service officers, some of whose nominations have been pending in the Senate for more than 18 months. “I respect and appreciate his critical oversight role. It’s critical to ensure that we have qualified individuals representing the United States around the world. But that’s not happening here,” Blinken said Monday. “No one is questioning the qualifications of these career diplomats. They are being blocked for influence on other, unrelated issues. It is irresponsible and damaging to our national security.” Blinken added that his team has worked “extensively” with Paul. “We provided the documents and other information he requested. But unfortunately, he continues to block all of our nominees,” Blinken said.

