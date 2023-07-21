











Exclusive news from Creative Colors International











































July 7, 2023

If you are considering owning a car rental franchise, be sure to compare your options and consider lower cost alternatives. Creative Colors International outlines what to expect and how it fits in with other car franchises. Demand Choices for the Car Rental Industry… …

June 19, 2023

Multi-unit franchise ownership means more business and more profit. Read about the benefits of owning multiple franchises and how to decide if it’s right for you. Backed by private equity investment, multi-unit franchising is on the rise. Focus on expansion… …

May 1, 2023

Before making a franchise decision, understand franchise rights fees and other expenses. Creative Colors International is here to help you learn what you can expect from typical franchise fees. The benefits of franchise business ownership are growing. …

April 18, 2023

Interested in owning a Mac Tools franchise? Learn about franchise costs and how this brand compares to Creative Colors International, another franchise in the automotive industry. Get a side-by-side view of startup costs and ongoing fees to get started. …

February 2, 2023

Do you know what it takes to own a transmission repair franchise? Creative Colors International can help you sort through the pros and cons and find some alternative franchise options in the auto repair business. Although ride sharing and public transport are… …

December 29, 2022

You have researched franchise opportunities within the vehicle and automotive industry. You’ve probably seen the Snap-on Tools brand come out a few times, but are they really the best option out there? We’ve done some digging so … …

December 6, 2022

When is the right time to franchise? Creative Colors International can help you find out if you are ready to invest in a franchise and what to look for in a sound franchise investment. Be your own boss if you’ve dreamed… …

November 28, 2022

Auto upholstery repair is one of the best ways to make an old car look like new. Creative Colors International can preserve your investment and improve the quality of your driving experience by repairing leather and upholstered car seats. Possession … …

October 29, 2022

Are you weighing the pros and cons of opening an oil change franchise? Compare your options to see if a Grease Monkey franchise is a good investment for you or if another car franchise option is better. Fat monkey focus… …

October 24, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Creative Colors International Expands Reach with Newest Hawaii Franchise Industry Leader in On-site Repair and Restoration Opens Business on Oahu Oahu, HI – (October 24, 2022) – Creative Colors International, the nations leading on-site repair …

