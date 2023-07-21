British PM Rishi Sunak suffers 2 major defeats in UK special electionExBulletin



change the subtitles Carl Court/AP

Carl Court/AP

LONDON Britain’s ruling Conservative Party suffered two major defeats on Friday in a trio of special elections but avoided a showdown after retaining former prime minister Boris Johnson’s seat in suburban London.

Although the main opposition Labor Party and the smaller centrist Liberal Democrats overturned massive Tory majorities to win one seat each, the Conservatives found some nuggets of comfort in their narrow success in Uxbridge and South Ruislip in west London.

However, Thursday’s election results, if repeated in a possible general election next year, would likely see Labor emerge as the single largest party, possibly with a sizeable overall majority. Despite retaining Johnson’s former seat by just 495 votes, the three election results show the Conservatives losing ground across a wide range of voters: suburban Londoners, small-town residents in the north of England and rural residents in the south-west.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak went straight to the scene of his party’s only electoral success and pointed out that governments often find mid-term elections difficult.

“The message I take away is that we need to double down, stick to our plan and deliver for the people,” he said at a cafe in Ruislip.

Labor leader Keir Starmer is also heading to Selby and Ainsty in northern England, where 25-year-old candidate Keir Mather managed to secure the party’s second biggest swing in a special election since 1945.

“This is a historic result that shows people are looking at Labor and seeing a changed party that is fully focused on the priorities of working people with an ambitious and practical plan to deliver,” Starmer said after the result was announced.

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats took Somerton and Frome in southwest England in a similar big move away from the Tories.

“The people of Somerton and Frome have spoken for the rest of the country, who are fed up with Rishi Sunak’s out-of-touch Tory government,” Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said.

What is clear about those two elections was that voters from both opposition parties clearly supported the party most likely to defeat the Conservative candidate. Faced with this level of tactical voting, the losses are likely to leave many conservative lawmakers reeling ahead of a possible national vote next year.

The losses do not mean a change of government, as the Conservatives still have a small majority in the House of Commons.

For months, polls have given Labor a double-digit lead, sometimes up to 20% across the country, over the Conservatives, who have been in power since 2010.

The party has been hit by the fallout from the troubled terms of Johnson and his successor as prime minister, Liz Truss, who quit within weeks after her plan for unfunded tax cuts alarmed financial markets, which highlighted a cost-of-living crisis and saw mortgage costs rise.

Johnson, who stood down as prime minister last September, quit Parliament last month after being accused of lying to the House of Commons over statements he made about breaches of the lockdown. The former MP for Selby, a Johnson ally, followed him out the door, while the MP for Somerton and Frome resigned amid sex and drugs allegations.

In light of those sharp losses, there is speculation that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who must call a general election by January 2025, may seek to shake up his government with a cabinet reshuffle as early as Friday.

As Sunak considers his options, most of the attention will turn to Labor leader Starmer, who has been cautious in laying out his plans for government.

The party’s failure to secure victory in Johnson’s former seat is likely to upset London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s plan to extend an anti-pollution zone to all the capital’s outer boroughs, a move that will see many older cars and diesel vehicles face a daily emissions charge.