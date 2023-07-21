Appointment of New Judicial Commissioners of the Supreme Court (July 2023)

The President of the Republic of Singapore has appointed Mr. Tan Pheng Wee Christopher () and Mrs. Tan Ruyan Kristy () as Judicial Commissioners of the High Court under Article 95(4)(a) of the Constitution, with effect from 1 October 2023 for a period of two years.

At the same time, in accordance with Article 95(4)(a) of the Constitution, the President of the Republic of Singapore has also appointed Mr. Mohamed Faizal Mohamed Abdul Kadir () as Judicial Commissioner of the Supreme Court for a period of two years with effect from 2 May 2024.

Mr Tan Pheng Wee Christopher

Mr. Tan graduated with a Bachelor of Laws (First Class Honours) from the National University of Singapore in 1998 and received a Master of Laws from Harvard University in 2003. He also received a Bachelor of Science in Banking and Finance (First Class Honours) from the University of London in 2006.

He served his apprenticeship at Rajah & Tann before joining the Legal Service in 1999 as a law clerk. In 2001, he joined the then subordinate courts as a Magistrate and then as a District Judge. Since 2003, Mr. Tan has served in various capacities in the legal and judicial services, including as Deputy Public Prosecutor at the Attorney-General’s Chambers, as Director of the Mergers Unit and then as Director of the Legal and Enforcement Division at the Competition Commission of Singapore, and then as Director of the Investments and Capital Enforcement Division. brokers Department of the Monetary Authority of Singapore. In 2014, he returned to the Judiciary, serving first as a Senior Assistant Clerk in the Supreme Court and then as a District Judge in the Criminal Justice Division of the State Courts. In 2020, Mr. Tan was appointed Registrar of the State Courts and, in 2022, was concurrently appointed as Deputy Chairman of the State Courts.

Mr Tan is a member of the Disciplinary Commission (established under the Medical Registration Act), a member of the Sentencing Advisory Panel, a member of the Rules Committee (established under the High Court of Judiciary Act) and a member of the Judicial Personnel Board. He was awarded the Public Administration Medal (Silver) in 2011.

Mr Tan Pheng Wee Christopher will be appointed as a Judicial Commissioner of the High Court with effect from 1 October 2023.

Mrs. Tan Ruyan, Kristy

Ms. Tan Ruyan, Kristy obtained an LLB (Hons) from the National University of Singapore in 2004, and was called to the Singapore Bar in May 2005. She joined Allen & Gledhill LLP, practicing in the areas of civil and commercial litigation and arbitration, and was made a Partner in 201 and made a Partner in 201 and 201. Standard court as a star of the future (Singapore).

In March 2018, Ms Tan moved from private practice to join the Legal Service. She serves as Chair (Advocacy Group) and (simultaneously, as of April 2021) Deputy Chief Prosecutor (Civil Division) in the Attorney General’s Chambers and leads litigation in the areas of civil, criminal and public law and public investigations.

In 2021, Ms. Tan was appointed Senior Advisor.

Ms Tan Ruyan, Kristy will be appointed as a Judicial Commissioner of the High Court with effect from 1 October 2023.

Mr. Mohamed Faizal Mohamed Abdul Kadir

Mr. Mohamed Faizal Mohamed Abdul Kadir joined the Singapore Legal Service after graduating with a Bachelor of Laws (First Class Honours) from the National University of Singapore in 2005. He also obtained a Master of Laws from Harvard Law School in 2009.

In his 18 years at the Singapore Legal Service, Mr. Faizal has served in numerous capacities, including as a Law Clerk to the Judges and Assistant Registrar in the Supreme Court of Singapore, a Deputy Public Prosecutor in the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) and as General Counsel and Director of the Medical Council (Director Gallery) He currently serves as the Second Chief Prosecutor of the Crime Section of the AGC. He has written extensively in various areas of law, with a particular focus on criminal and procedural law and Muslim law, and was also the editor-in-chief of Criminal Procedure Code: Notes and Comments (Academy Edition: 2012).

Mr. Faizal, who was named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum in 2016, has received numerous awards for his legal scholarship as well as his work in public service and in the wider community, including the International Bankruptcy Institute Gold Medal in International Bankruptcy Studies, the Public Administration Medal (Bronze), the Berita Harian Association A20 (Anugerah20) of the Year. lict International Resolution Outstanding Leadership Award and the President’s Award for Volunteerism and Philanthropy.

Mr. Faizal currently serves on several committees and boards, including the Criminal Procedure Code Rules Committee, SAL Journal Advisory Committee, SAL Ethical and Professional Standards Committee, Advisory.sg Advisory Board, Silent Heroes Advisory Board (Singapore) and MUIS Appeal Board.

Mr. Faizal was appointed Senior Advisor in 2020.

Mr. Mohamed Faizal Mohamed Abdul Kadir will be appointed as Judicial Commissioner of the Supreme Court with effect from May 2, 2024.

With these appointments and reappointment in 2023, the Supreme Court will have a total of 28 judges (including the Chief Justice and four judges of the Court of Appeal), three Judicial Commissioners, six senior judges and 19 international judges.

JULY 21, 2023