



Free fun and food for eligible children during the summer school holidays

The Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) program will return this summer to offer school children receiving free school meals on benefits a range of FREE face-to-face activities to enjoy during the school holidays. The program works in collaboration with schools, youth centres, district and municipal councils, and external providers, to support the physical and mental well-being of school children through various and fun activities, as well as a meal during the day. Families across Nottinghamshire with eligible children should have received letters with their unique HAF code for booking activities, while some families will also have letters sent home through schools. Parents can check if their child is entitled to free school meals by visiting the County Council website: nottinghamshire.gov.uk/freeschoolmeals In 2022, the HAF program reached 12,133 Nottinghamshire primary and secondary school children across spring, summer, autumn and winter across 138 sites. Children and young people took part in a range of activities including bowling, ice skating, climbing, crafts, cooking, sports, dancing and adventure days. The children who took part gave back their positive experience to the HAF team with 89% saying they had fun and 96% wanting to join the program again in 2023. The cost-free aspect was also highly valued by parents with 100% agreeing that AFSH has helped them with the rising cost of living. Natalie, a parent of a child who attended the HAF spring program, said:

“I would definitely recommend HAF, it is very good for children’s social skills. My daughter loves it here. All the new skills she’s learning are great.” Clare Harding, Head Teacher at Asquith Primary School, said:

“There are many reasons why HAF is so important. It’s somewhere kids can go that’s safe, they can socialize, they can have fun and where they can stay fit and help develop a healthy lifestyle. Being able to come to an activity where food is provided where they are with their friends just gives kids a sense of self-esteem and self-worth.” Councilor Tracey Taylor, Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said:

“It is incredible to see that the work delivered so far for children and families as part of the Holiday Activities and Food program has been so well received and has had such a positive effect and impact on families in Nottinghamshire. “HAF activity sessions are a wonderful opportunity for school children to socialize in a safe place and enjoy a range of fun and engaging activities. I would encourage parents to find out if their child is eligible on the Nottinghamshire County Council website and register for activities with their unique HAF code.” You can find the eligibility criteria and sign up for free school meals on the Nottinghamshire County Council website: nottinghamshire.gov.uk/freeschoolmeals Find out more about Nottinghamshire’s Holiday Activities and Food programme: nottinghamshire.gov.uk/hafprogramme

