UK snap election: Rishi Sunak suffers two election defeats as British voters reject ailing Tory government



London

CNN

–



Britain suffered the prime minister Rishi Sunak suffered a damaging political blow on Friday after voters rejected his party in two parliamentary elections it might normally have been expected to win.

The Conservatives lost to a resurgent Labor Party in Selby and Ainsty, a region in the north of England where the Sunaks party had enjoyed a commanding majority.

A second seat, Somerton and Frome, was won by the Liberal Democrats, a centrist party.

The Conservatives just managed to hold a third seat, Uxbridge and South Ruislip, the area held by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson until his resignation from parliament last month, although Labor significantly increased its share of the vote.

Overall, the results suggest that the Sunaks government is on track for an electoral defeat in the next general election, expected next year.

Sunak insisted the victory in Uxbridge showed the next general election is not a foregone conclusion. The Westminsters have acted as if the next election is a done deal. The Labor Party acted as if it were a done deal. The people of Uxbridge just told everyone no, Sunak said Friday, speaking in a coffee shop at the Johnsons’ former headquarters.

On Thursday, the three by-elections were a tough mid-term test for Sunak, who took power after Liz Truss’s shambolic six-week premiership last autumn.

Sunak has struggled to reverse the fortunes of the Conservatives, which have fallen rapidly in the nine months he has been in office; a series of scandals, a stuttering economy and a decline in public services in Britain have made his party deeply unpopular.

In Uxbridge and South Ruislip, Labor hoped to claim the seat Johnson had held for eight years. Johnson resigned in anger after a committee of fellow lawmakers found he had lied to Parliament about Partygate, the deadlock-era party scandal in his government that dented his popularity and contributed to his political downfall.

But Labor fell short, with Conservative Party candidate Steve Tuckwell winning 45.16% of the vote after a campaign dominated by a local issue, a planned expansion of a low-emissions zone in outer London, which imposes a tax on petrol cars that are more than 16 years old.

More worryingly for the Conservatives, Labor overturned a large deficit in Selby, in the north of England, to win the seat with 46% of the vote.

The two seats were seen as the type of regions Labor should target if they are to have any hope of claiming a parliamentary majority at the next election.

Both elections were triggered after a committee of lawmakers found Johnson had lied to Parliament, in a damning and unprecedented ruling against a former prime minister. Johnson was set to be suspended from Parliament for 90 days, but avoided that sentence by resigning.

Nigel Adams, the former Tory MP for Selby and a close ally of the Johnsons, resigned hours later in an apparent move of solidarity.

Adding to the Tories’ woes was a heavy loss in Somerton and Frome, an affluent area in south-west England, to the Liberal Democrats who won nearly 55% of the vote. The centrist party has gained the support of former Tories in the so-called Blue Wall, an affluent part of southern England that has traditionally opposed Brexit.

Swings against the Conservatives in all three countries indicate that a resurgent Labor party would take power in a national vote.

By law, general elections must be held by January 2025. Most observers believe Sunak will call them in the fall of 2024, if not earlier, to avoid trying to persuade voters to cast their ballots in the middle of winter.

Time is running out for him to change the fate of Sunaks. The cost of living crisis, crumbling public services, stubbornly high inflation and an endless list of Tory scandals have turned opinion firmly against his party, which has been in power for 13 years, and intensified calls from powerful opposition parties for an early general election.