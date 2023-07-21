July: The relationship between teaching and research in higher education | News and features





A new report which considers the relationship between teaching and research in Higher Education has found that the relationship is contested and in need of more transparency.

The report ‘The relationship between teaching and research in UK universities – what is it and why does it matter?’ is published by the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI), and is authored by Nicola Dandridge, Professor of Practice at the University of Bristol and former Chief Executive of the Office for Students. The paper considers the different approaches taken by higher education institutions, students, academics and policy makers to the relationship between teaching and research. Professor Dandridge said: “Teaching and research are at the heart of what universities do and our UK higher education system is exceptionally strong in both its teaching and its research. “But the nature of the relationship between the two is often not clear. On one level, this may not matter, provided both are done well and achieve their (separate) objectives. But on another level it matters – it affects the transparency of communication with students, the status of teaching within universities, academic careers and the achievement of wider social and political objectives. In particular, it ignores the transformative potential that teaching and research together can generate. “This report is based on desk-based research and does little more than scratch the surface of a very complex set of issues. But I hope it at least provokes a discussion about topics that are central to our sector and that deserve more consideration than they currently receive.” The report suggests that students generally report positively on exposure to research activity, particularly if they are interested in postgraduate study, but governments of all political persuasions have been consistently skeptical about the value of the relationship between teaching and research. Lord David Willetts, Minister for Universities and Science from 2010 to 2014 and a board member of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), said: “This is a valuable analysis of the relationship between teaching and research in universities. It shows that it is possible to provide high-quality teaching without making it demanding. Martha Longdon, who is studying for a PhD and was previously President of Nottingham Trent Students’ Union, as well as board member and student panel chair of the Office for Students, added: “Inquiry-based teaching, in all its forms, inspires students’ curiosity and prepares them for a wide variety of career paths and research opportunities in the higher education sector. “This paper asks important questions about how we can articulate and begin to mend the relationship between research and teaching, to provide students with access to new ideas and technologies, and to empower them to develop their own inquiry-based learning. Research-informed teaching, inside and outside universities, is beneficial for everyone, but especially for students.” You can read the full report here: The-relationship-between-teaching-and-research-in-UK-Universities-what-is-and-does-matter.pdf (hepi.ac.uk)

