International
Meteorologists say the Earth hit a global heat record in June, and July has only gotten hotter
Athe Earth is already warmingreached its hottest June on record, smashing the old global mark by nearly a quarter of a degree (0.13 degrees Celsius), with global oceans setting temperature records for the third month in a row, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced on Thursday.
JUNE61.79 degrees Fahrenheit (16.55 degrees Celsius) the global average was 1.89 degrees F (1.05 degrees Celsius)above the 20th-century average, the first time globally a summer month was more than one degree Celsius warmer than normal, according to NOAA. Other weather monitoring systems, such as NASA, Berkeley Earth and Europe’s Copernicus, had already called last month the hottest June on record, but NOAA is the gold standard for record keeping with data going back 174 years to 1850.
The increase over June’s recent record is quite a jump because typically global monthly records are so broad-based that they often jump by hundredths rather than fourths of a degree, said NOAA climate scientist Ahira Sanchez-Lugo.
The recent record temperatures, as well as the extreme fires, pollution and flooding we are seeing this year arewhat we expectto see in a warmer climate, said Cornell University climate scientist Natalie Mahowald. We are getting a small taste of the kinds of impacts we expect to be exacerbated by climate change.
Both land and ocean were the hottest June has seen. But the globe’s sea surface, which is 70% of Earth’s, set monthly record high temperatures in April, May and June, and the North Atlantic has been off the charts warm since mid-March, scientists say. The Caribbean region broke previous records as did the United Kingdom.
The first half of 2023 was the third warmest January through June on record, behind 2016 and 2020, according to NOAA.
NOAA says there’s a 20% chance 2023 will be the hottest year on record, with next year more likely, but the chance of a record is growing, and outside scientists like Kim Cobb of Brown University are predicting a photo finish with 2016 and 2020 for the hottest year on record. Berkeley Earth’s Robert Rohde said his group has an 80% chance that 2023 will end up being the hottest year on record.
That’s because it’s likely to get hotter. July is usually the hottest month of the year, and the record for July and the hottest month of any year is 62.08 degrees (16.71 degrees Celsius) set in July 2019 and July 2021. Eleven of the first ten days of Julywere hotter than ever on record, according to an unofficial, preliminary analysis by the University of Maines Climate Reanalyzer. The Japan Meteorological Agency and the World Meteorological Organization said the world had just experienced its hottest week on record.
NOAA recordedwater temperaturesaround Florida of 98 degrees (36.7 degrees Celsius) on Wednesday near the Everglades and 97 degrees (36.1 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday near the Florida Keys, while some forecasters are predicting near-world-record temperatures in Death Valley of around 130 degrees (54.4 degrees Celsius) this weekend.
NOAA’s head of global analysis Russ Vose said the record-hot June is due to two main reasons: long-term warming caused by heat-trapping gases caused by the burning of coal, oil and natural gas that is then fueled byto the natural El Nino,which warms parts of the Pacific and changes weather around the world by adding additional heat to already rising global temperatures. He said it was likely that most of June’s warming was due to long-term human causes, because so far this new El Nino is still considered weak to moderate. Its forecast will peak in the winter, which is why NOAA and other forecasters predict 2024 will be even hotter than this year.
While El Nino and its cooling counterpart, La Nina, have a big impact on temperatures from year to year, their effects are much smaller over the long term than human-caused warming, said climate scientist Zeke Hausfather of Berkeley Earth and technology company Stripe. In 1998, the world experienced a super El Nino event with record global temperatures; today the temperatures of 1998 would be an extremely cold year. Human-induced climate change adds a permanent super-El Nino value of heat to the atmosphere every decade.
Global and Antarctic sea ice levels were at record lows in June, NOAA also said.
Until we stop burning fossil fuels, it will only get worse, climate scientist Friederike Otto of Imperial College London said in an email. Heat records will continue to be broken, people and ecosystems are already in many cases beyond what they can cope with.
