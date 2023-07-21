Vision for sustainable aquaculture – gov.scot





New strategy to support Scotland’s fish farming sector. Actions to increase the productivity of the Scottish aquaculture sector and help reduce its impact on the environment have been set out in a new strategy. The vision for sustainable aquaculture includes measures that will: protect the natural environment

supporting innovation across the sector

ensure that local communities receive sustainable benefits from aquaculture

promote new infrastructure and supply chain developments The vision will be delivered by the Scottish Government in collaboration with businesses and other stakeholders. It will also seek to harness Scotland’s potential as a coastal country to develop its Blue Economy and create more sustainable economic and social benefits from fish, seafood and seaweed farming in the future. Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: The aquaculture sector in Scotland is a significant contributor to our economy. Farmed salmon continues to be hugely popular in both domestic and overseas markets, with Scottish businesses at the forefront of global innovation within the industry. We want the industry to continue to thrive, placing a new emphasis on environmental protection and community benefits. This is the defining principle of the Aquaculture Vision and the measures it contains are designed to achieve this. This work is part of our wider efforts to enhance and improve Scotland’s blue economy. It will require us to work collectively with producers, supply chain businesses and other stakeholders to respond and adapt to natural and climate crises – ensuring the continued success of Scottish aquaculture. Tavish Scott, Chief Executive of Salmon Scotland said: We welcome this vision which puts salmon farming at the heart of the country’s economic growth plans, helping Scotland to move towards net zero and supporting healthy diets. The blue economy has the potential to increase food security at home and feed the growing global population. Scotland is uniquely placed to lead the way on the sustainable use of oceans and seas, preserving our shared environment for future generations. Andrew Cannon, Managing Director of Kames Fish Farming said: It is encouraging that there is an open dialogue between the sector and government that will enable progress towards a more sustainable future for aquaculture. We can only really address these sustainability challenges, such as climate change and environmental impact, only by working collectively and collaboratively, and through better education and discussion with research institutes and public bodies. We hope this vision document will spur action, beyond words, within the industry. Background The vision for sustainable aquaculture fulfills a key commitment of the Scottish Government in both the Bute House Agreement and the Program for Government. It is the culmination of a commitment to produce an enhanced aquaculture strategy that places emphasis on environmental protection and community benefit. Scotland’s blue economy includes Scotland’s marine, coastal and associated freshwater environment, the various marine and maritime sectors it supports and the people associated with it. The vision for Scotland’s blue economy recognizes that prosperity and economic well-being are embedded within nature and to harness blue opportunities, the Scottish economy and society must be transformed to thrive within sustainable planetary boundaries.

