



1 Introduction I am pleased to present our Vision for Sustainable Aquaculture, which sets out the Scottish Governments long-term aspirations for the marine fish, shellfish and seaweed farming sectors and the wider aquaculture supply chain. We are ambitious about the future of Scottish aquaculture. It is already a significant contributor to our economy through trade, employment and investment in infrastructure such as housing, broadband and port facilities. It produces uk the largest export of Scottish farmed salmon feed. Aquaculture has a crucial role to play in contributing to our food security and fulfilling our commitment to becoming a Well-Food Nation, producing healthy, nutritious food with a greenhouse gas emissions profile that is lower than many other agricultural sources of animal protein.[1], [2]for people in Scotland and around the world. The sector supports a wide range of highly skilled and well-paid jobs in agricultural operations, supply chain businesses, research institutes and innovative start-ups. Many of these jobs are located in some of Scotland’s most fragile rural and island communities, where they help to support valuable economic development. As a result of the growth of Scottish aquaculture and the development of the wider supply chain that serves it, aquaculture businesses can now be found throughout Scotland. Aquaculture depends on Scotland’s natural capital and the communities within which the sector operates. It must operate within environmental limits to ensure our waters are clean and safe, supporting healthy and diverse flora and fauna. As we respond to the twin crises of climate change and nature loss, we envision a sector that leads the world through the responsible and sustainable ways in which it operates, delivering significant and lasting socio-economic benefits to Scotland and to the communities that host aquaculture businesses. The development of Scottish aquaculture has been driven by innovation, with advances in a wide range of disciplines including animal husbandry, nutrition, genetics and engineering underpinning the growth of the sector to this point. Innovation will be essential to ensure that aquaculture meets the challenges of a changing environment caused by the climate crisis, as well as an effective regulatory framework that ensures high environmental standards and is recognized as an asset to our businesses and communities. Our Blue Economy vision has already set out the approach that will allow us to live within environmental limits and maximize the benefits our marine environment can bring to Scotland, its people and future generations. Scotland’s aquaculture sector is key to helping make this happen. Our Vision for Sustainable Aquaculture sets out our overarching ambitions for the sector and details the key outcomes we want to see and achieve. I look forward to working with all partners and stakeholders to create a thriving aquaculture sector in Scotland that contributes to our Blue Economy and Net Zero ambitions and is recognized globally as innovative, productive, successful and sustainable. Mairi Gougeon, Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and the Islands

