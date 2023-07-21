Road closure reminder – South Tyneside Council





Motorists are being reminded that a South Tyneside coastal road will be closed overnight as a motorway scheme is finalised. A project to realign part of the A183 coastal road to protect it from erosion has been underway since last November and is almost complete. A 500m section, between the Marsden Lime Kilns and the holiday park near Marsden Cave, has been moved inland by up to 24m and away from the top of the cliffs. A study carried out in 2019 highlighted that parts of the road in South Shields would be at risk in the future, due to continued erosion of the cliff face, including the formation of caves. The road has remained open while the works are carried out, however some overnight closures are now required to allow resurfacing as the scheme nears completion. Cllr Margaret Meling, Lead Member for Growth and Transport, said: “Good progress has been made on the scheme and we are now in the final stages. “The new section of road is now in place and traffic has been diverted onto it to allow the old road to be removed and the curbs and new surface to be completed. “We now have to implement some overnight closures to allow the surface works to be carried out safely. We thank drivers in advance for their patience. “The realignment of the road to bring it further inland was essential for public safety and will mean this popular route will be protected for decades to come.” The scheme is expected to extend its lifespan by around 50 years. A long-term option will be explored once the new road is in place. The closures will be in place from 10pm to 6am for six nights from Monday 24 July. Deviations will be in place and fully signed. In addition to the reconstruction, localized repairs will be made to the existing drainage system and landscaping will be completed. The coastal path has now been ‘returned’ to a safe location and away from the cliff edge in conjunction with the landowner, the National Trust, and the current loop and bridleway will be maintained along the realigned section. For more information about the project visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/coastroad

