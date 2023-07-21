Susan Mchabcheb joins Goodwill Industries International as Director of Development





ROCKVILLE, Md., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Goodwill Industries International (GII), a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to providing individuals with educational and employment opportunities, is pleased to announce the appointment of Susan Mchabcheb as its new Director of Development. In this new role, Mchabcheb will lead the organization’s fundraising initiatives, strategic partnerships, donor relations and build fundraising capacity to further the mission and goodwill impact in communities across North America.

Susan Mchabcheb, Chief Development Officer, Goodwill Industries International

Mchabcheb brings a wealth of knowledge and a strong track record in nonprofit development. With more than 20 years of leadership in the philanthropic sector, she has consistently demonstrated her ability to drive results and build meaningful relationships with donors who seek to impact lives through their philanthropic investments. She most recently served as Senior Director of Major and Strategic Gifts for the Alzheimer’s Association. Prior to that, she was Head of Development at Easterseals Inc. and worked with Easterseals affiliated organizations to build relationship-based fundraising expertise. Mchabcheb’s expertise in donor cultivation, major gifts, foundation relationships and corporate partnerships will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and sustainability of Goodwill’s programs and services. “Susan has a passion for our mission and the people we serve,” said Steven C. Preston, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries International. “Susan’s exceptional leadership and extensive experience in nonprofit fundraising will be instrumental in advancing our work to empower people in our communities to reach their potential.” As part of Mchabcheb’s responsibilities, she will work to increase programmatic funding for local Goodwill organizations across the US and Canada both centrally and through support for local efforts. “The opportunity to serve as Chief Development Officer for Goodwill Industries International is incredible,” said Mchabcheb. “I look forward to connecting the best possible partners out there with Goodwill’s mission, ultimately helping people build a better future for themselves and their families through gainful employment.” Mchabcheb earned her Master’s degree in Organizational Leadership from North Park University School of Business and Nonprofit Management. She and her family currently reside in Illinois and are excited about the move to the East Coast. ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL GOODWILL INDUSTRY Kindness works to enhance the dignity and quality of life of individuals and families by strengthening communities, building bridges to opportunity, and helping people in need reach their potential through learning and the workforce. For more than 120 years, 155 local goodwill organizations North America have helped people find work, support their families and feel the satisfaction that comes from work. Goodwill organizations help people through a variety of employment services, job training programs, and other community-based services. Thousands of people receive employment and other human services through Goodwill and, in 2022, they helped more than 2 million people build skills, access resources and advance careers. Goodwill sells donated items in nearly 3,300 retail stores United States AND Canada and online at shopgoodwill.com, the first site for online nonprofit auctions and other online marketplaces. The proceeds create job and training programs to help people earn paychecks and build their careers. For more information or to find a Goodwill location near you, visit goodwill.org. Follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillIntl and @GoodwillCapHill and find us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: GoodwillIntl. Register with our Legislative Action Center via advocate.goodwill.org . SOURCE Goodwill Industries International

