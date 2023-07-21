Orlando International Airport will begin charging higher fares for ride-sharing services





Rideshare company Uber tells FOX 35 News it received a letter from Orlando International Airport (MCO) regarding new, higher passenger pickup fees. The move has Uber drivers worried they could lose out after the airport raises pickup costs. “It’s already too high to be quite honest,” said rideshare passenger George Mack, who was visiting Orlando from Maryland, “especially from where I live to come here? I’ve got my family and everything so, pretty high. Uber executives said if fares were higher, potential passengers might choose other ways to get a ride from the airport. “It’s possible that people would rather call his family to pick them up or get another thing like transportation from airports to hotels. They’d prefer that because it’s a high price, you know?” said Uber driver David Rodriguez. The actual airport pickup fee is currently $5.80. The airport plans to raise it to $6.35 in August and then to $7 in October. Uber said it was the highest fare of any airport they operated at. “It’s a 20% increase. This will have a negative impact on both Uber drivers and them because they will be paying more and this could have a negative impact on earnings for drivers,” Uber spokesman Javi Correoso said. In a letter, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO Kevin Thibault said the authority’s board can change the fee whenever it wants. Further titles: “This is an issue that was negotiated and resolved when the operating agreement was signed in July 2017 and we are not renegotiating it,” he said. “These fee increases have already been approved by the authority’s board in September 2022 and there is no reason to bring them back to the board. Consumer advocate Tom Jelneck said the higher costs could leave passengers looking for alternatives. “The taxi cabs aren’t cheap either. Consumers are just going to have to start making decisions about what’s the easiest way to get out of here and get to my hotel or go home.” Airport staff said they were working on a response to a request from FOX 35 News for comment. We had not received a response prior to publication of this article. Other rideshare companies like Lyft have also not responded with their views on the matter. Uber said it will begin notifying passengers through the app of the higher fares and asking them to lobby the airport, lawmakers and others to bring them back.

