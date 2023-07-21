International
Churches struggle with tourism News, Sports, Jobs
BARCELONA, Spain — A recent Saturday evening Mass at Sagrada Familia parish had all the hallmarks of a neighborhood worship service, from prayers for sick and deceased members to name-day greetings to two congregants in the pews.
But there were also security checks to enter and curious tourists looking down to take photos of worshipers from above. Regular mass is held in the church crypt of modernist architect Antoni Gaudi’s masterpiece, one of the most visited monuments in Europe.
With tourism reaching or surpassing pre-pandemic records in Barcelona and across southern Europe, iconic holy sites are struggling to accommodate worshipers who come to pray and millions of visitors who often pay to see the art and architecture.
“We are working to achieve this, so that we do not reach a collapse,” said Rev. Josep Maria Turull, rector of the Sagrada Familia and director of the Archdiocese of Barcelona for tourism, pilgrimage and holy places.
An increasingly popular strategy is for visitors and worshipers to go their separate ways—with services held in separate locations, visits prohibited at worship times, or in different entry lines altogether.
This spring, the Vatican opened a special “route” that starts outside St. Peter’s Basilica for those who want to enter to pray or attend Mass so as not to be discouraged by the sometimes hours-long lines for an average of 55,000 visitors a day, said Basilica spokeswoman Roberta Leone.
But the challenge remains: how to balance the competing roles of churches amid increased tourism without sacrificing their spiritual purpose.
“It’s really hard because you also want people to experience your faith,” said Daniel Olsen, a Brigham Young University professor who researches religious tourism. With approximately 330 million people visiting religious sites worldwide each year, it is one of the largest segments of the tourism market.
Worshipers, who often come because famous churches tend to have more services than regular parishes, need free access even though tourists often pay fees that are essential to maintaining the sites.
“The temple should be a place for services and not a theme park,” Joan Albaiges said after Mass in the Sagrada Familia crypt, which he has attended regularly for six decades.
He praised the move in recent years to celebrate a multilingual Sunday Mass at the main altar in the colorful basilica. There is such demand for the 800 free tickets, however, that several hundred people in line routinely don’t get in, Turull said.
Lay and religious leaders say the stories of holy sites must be introduced to visitors, who are increasingly unfamiliar with faith traditions in rapidly secularizing countries, where lesser-known churches are being emptied or repurposed.
“Some people go to the cathedral and don’t realize they are in the church. It is a situation that is developing in nations that were Christian majority and now the faith is cooling,” said Jose Fernandez Lago, rector of the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela.
Filled with masterpieces from Romanesque sculpture to lavish Baroque decorations, Santiago’s cathedral attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists and pilgrims who, since the Middle Ages, have traveled along the Camino to honor the tomb of St. James.
To maintain its role as a revered pilgrim church, Lago said, the cathedral does not charge entrance fees, limit the number of visitors or require a dress code. On a hot early summer morning, a steady stream of pilgrims tossed selfie sticks at each other in front of the bejeweled statue of St. James, some still in tight cycling shorts or sweat-stained hiking shirts.
But visitors are not allowed during the four daily masses celebrated at the main altar, and priests and security guards constantly ask visitors to keep their voices down to allow others to pray.
