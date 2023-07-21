Best Friends International and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) team up to include champions for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities





MIAMI, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Best international friends, a global non-profit organization and All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the new professional wrestling league taking the world by storm, today announced an impactful partnership committed to promoting the inclusion and empowerment of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

Best Buddies International and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced an impactful partnership committed to promoting the inclusion and empowerment of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

This cooperation will be facilitated through AEW TOGETHER, AEW’s philanthropic initiative designed to drive lasting and positive change within the AEW community. AEW stars will proudly serve as Global Ambassadors for Best Buddies, actively engaging in local events and using their influence and influence to create awareness about Best Buddies’ mission of inclusion. Joining the esteemed lineup of Best Buddies Global Ambassadors are the following AEW stars who are deeply committed to making a difference in the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities: Paul Wight, Ethan Page AND Willow Whistle. The collaborative efforts of Best Buddies International, AEW TOGETHER and the new Global Ambassadors will be officially launched today at the highly anticipated Best Buddies Leadership Conference in Indiana University Bloomington, Indiana. This annual event brings together Best Buddies community leaders, volunteers and advocates from around the world to create, lead and empower the future of the disability rights and inclusion movement. AEW will reinforce the new partnership in Saturday, July 22during the “AEW: Collision” show at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. The presence of Best Buddies participants from the tri-state area will add special significance to the worldwide event. Best Buddies International and everyone at AEW are committed to creating greater awareness of the endless abilities that people with IDD possess. Together, both organizations aim to create a positive and transformative impact on the lives of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. ABOUT BEST INTERNATIONAL BUDIES: Best Buddies is a dedicated 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. to create a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendship, integrated employment, leadership development and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Founded in 1989 by Anthony K. Shriver, Best Buddies is a vibrant organization that has grown from one original chapter to nearly 3,000 middle school, high school and college chapters worldwide. Today, the nine official Best Buddies programs High schools, high schools, colleges, citizens, e-buddies, Jobs, Ambassadors, Promoters AND Inclusive Living engage participants in each of the 50 states and 49 countries, positively impacting the lives of nearly 1 million people with and without disabilities worldwide. In many cases, as a result of their involvement with Best Buddies, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities secure rewarding jobs, live on their own, become inspirational leaders and form lifelong friendships. For more information, please visit www.bestbuddies.org, facebook.com/bestbuddies OR instagram.com/bestbuddies. ABOUT AEW Founded by CEO, GM and Chief Creative Officer Tony Khan in 2019, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting breath, freshness and new energy into the industry. “AEW: Dynamite” airs every Wednesday from 8-10pm ET on TBS and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television. Combat Striker “AEW: Rampage” airs every Friday from 10-11pm ET on TNT, and the new “AEW: Collision” airs every Saturday from 8-10pm ET on TNT. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes “Being the Elite,” a weekly behind-the-scenes series on YouTube, and “AEW Unrestricted,” a weekly podcast series. For more information, see Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW ABOUT AEW THAT TOGETHER AEW TOGETHER is AEW’s philanthropic initiative designed to drive lasting and positive change in every market AEW visits. AEW TOGETHER focuses its efforts and initiatives around four core pillars: (1) The Next Generation, focusing on youth programs, (2) Equity, with an emphasis on human rights and social change, (3) Service, helping those in need in the local area, and (4) Wellness, focusing on physical and mental health. For more information, see Twitter.com/AEWTOGETHER; Instagram.com/AEWTOGETHER. SOURCE Best Buddies International

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/best-buddies-international-and-all-elite-wrestling-aew-unite-to-champion-inclusion-for-individuals-with-intellectual-and-developmental-disabilities-301883146.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos