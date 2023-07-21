Concerns grow over funding cuts to International Peace Aid / Public News Service

U.S. officials are being urged to invest more in programs that can help end or prevent conflicts, whether in Ukraine or any region dealing with significant unrest. The Prevention and Stabilization Fund is a key account in the US foreign assistance budget to support efforts to prevent and respond to conflict and instability around the world. But the money for that fund seems to be lacking the latest House appropriations bill on state, foreign operations and related programs. Megan Rodgers — US policy and advocacy manager with the group Nonviolent Peaceforce — said if that’s the case, it undercuts the more proactive approach to address instability in vulnerable regions. “It would actually save American taxpayers in the long run,” Rodgers said, “stopping conflicts before they start and really helping to promote peace and security around the world.” In a statement, Rep. U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart — R-Miami — who chairs the House Appropriations Subcommittee, said he is “proud to be part of the Republican majority in returning fiscal sanity to the appropriations process.” He added that he would “ensure that the American taxpayer does not foot the bill for overseas abortions [and] controversial climate change programs…and bloated international organizations.” Rodgers argued that these cuts will affect major international aid accounts, including Global Fragility ActComplex Crisis Fund and contributions to international organizations. She said she is also concerned removing language supporting Unarmed Civilian Defense. “These are all really key funds,” said Rodgers, “that protect civilians around the world, help prevent and mitigate violence and conflict, and promote a more peaceful and stable global community.” Republicans say they are pleased that the bill includes real cuts — with a 24% reduction in funding from the administration’s request and a 12% reduction from last year’s funding level. Rodgers said these cuts threaten peace and put lives at risk. Her organization is asking the House to reverse course and asking the Senate to do more to support the programs. Disclosure: Nonviolent Peacekeeping contributes to our Criminal Justice, Human Rights/Racial Justice, Peace, Social Justice reporting fund. If you would like to help support public interest news, click here. get more stories like this by email

At a time when it's easy to find something to disagree about, whether it's a political or social issue, one organization is working to help others have more productive conversations about divisive topics. Henry McHenry, the group's founder Meetings of oppositessaid the key to getting people to listen to each other is to change the arena of the conversation, to allow them to bridge the gaps between opposing views. "Civilizations, societies, are organized around their dominant conversations," he said, "and it's important in a divisive time to have a handle on the dominant conversation that drives our lives." McHenry, who lives in Virginia, said he will bring his 2 1/2-hour session anywhere in the United States free of charge. He said that Meetings of Opposites is about more than changing the arena and the tone of the conversation. It is also about exploring different ways of perceiving the world. The training uses visual perception as a tool to show how two people can look at the same thing and see something completely different. The Meeting of Opposites also highlights the importance of empathy in communication. Instead of trying to change someone's perspective on a topic, McHenry is a proponent of what's often called "active listening" — paying full attention to what they're saying instead of thinking about how you're going to counter it or judge the speaker. He said this encourages better two-way communication. "So the arena changes from 'us against them' to 'us for each other,'" he said. "And once you've experienced 'us for each other,' you probably don't want to go back to 'us versus them.' In one Ipsos/Public Agenda survey in 2019half of Americans said they think the nation will become "more destructive" in handling disputes in the next 10 years.

Tax Day is fast approaching on April 18, but some Massachusetts residents will resist paying their federal taxes as a protest. War tax resistance, as it is known, dates back to the American Revolution, when Quakers refused to pay taxes levied for military purposes. Movement gained national attention in 1964 when singer Joan Baez refused to pay 60% of her income tax due to the Vietnam War. Aaron Falbel of Sunderland said he files his federal taxes but includes a note explaining his moral objection to paying them. "If you don't believe in the war with your heart or mind, if you don't support the war that way, why should you support it with your wallet? Falbel asked. Falbel explained that the point of resistance to war taxes is the redirection of federal tax payments to organizations working for peace. almost 50% of federal discretionary spending goes to the Defense Department, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Payment of taxes is required under federal and state laws. Many war tax resisters also cite the military's significant contribution to climate change as a reason to channel their money elsewhere. Studies show that the US military is the single largest consumer of oil in the world and one of the world's consumers major greenhouse gas emitters. Falbel noted that taxes provide the resources for it to continue. "That economic engine has a tailpipe problem that contributes to climate change," Falbel asserted. Falbel added that he has received numerous warning letters from the Internal Revenue Service since he became a war tax resister in 1990, following a demonstration against the soon-to-be Gulf War. He argued that anything the IRS could do to him, such as seizing his assets or income, was nothing compared to the violence of war.