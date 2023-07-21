International
Concerns grow over funding cuts to International Peace Aid / Public News Service
U.S. officials are being urged to invest more in programs that can help end or prevent conflicts, whether in Ukraine or any region dealing with significant unrest.
The Prevention and Stabilization Fund is a key account in the US foreign assistance budget to support efforts to prevent and respond to conflict and instability around the world.
But the money for that fund seems to be lacking the latest House appropriations bill on state, foreign operations and related programs.
Megan Rodgers — US policy and advocacy manager with the group Nonviolent Peaceforce — said if that’s the case, it undercuts the more proactive approach to address instability in vulnerable regions.
“It would actually save American taxpayers in the long run,” Rodgers said, “stopping conflicts before they start and really helping to promote peace and security around the world.”
In a statement, Rep. U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart — R-Miami — who chairs the House Appropriations Subcommittee, said he is “proud to be part of the Republican majority in returning fiscal sanity to the appropriations process.”
He added that he would “ensure that the American taxpayer does not foot the bill for overseas abortions [and] controversial climate change programs…and bloated international organizations.”
Rodgers argued that these cuts will affect major international aid accounts, including Global Fragility ActComplex Crisis Fund and contributions to international organizations.
She said she is also concerned removing language supporting Unarmed Civilian Defense.
“These are all really key funds,” said Rodgers, “that protect civilians around the world, help prevent and mitigate violence and conflict, and promote a more peaceful and stable global community.”
Republicans say they are pleased that the bill includes real cuts — with a 24% reduction in funding from the administration’s request and a 12% reduction from last year’s funding level.
Rodgers said these cuts threaten peace and put lives at risk. Her organization is asking the House to reverse course and asking the Senate to do more to support the programs.
get more stories like this by email
|
Sources
2/ https://www.publicnewsservice.org/2023-07-21/peace/concerns-mount-over-funding-cuts-to-international-aid-for-peace/a85452-1
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Koodaideri Innovation and Technology Wins $1 Million for Remote Machine Tuning App Safe Adjust to Make Maintenance Safer
- Concerns grow over funding cuts to International Peace Aid / Public News Service
- What you need to know about Ozempic
- A breakthrough in earthquake prediction: GPS measurements can reveal precursors
- World News | Former Prime Minister Imran Khan guilty of orchestrating May 9 attacks: Pak government
- SPAC publicizing Trump Media just settled fraud charges
- Tejaswini Ananth Kumar calls Prime Minister Modi
- UK Covid inquiry ready to get Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages
- A Game-Changer is waiting for you! Actor Hrithik Roshan is on a secret project
- How long is lunch and tea in Test Cricket? What time are the Ashes breaks and today’s schedule explained
- OpenAI, Google watermarks AI-generated content to thwart deepfakes and misinformation
- Sirens blare in battered Odesa as Russia unleashes new attacks