Latest news from the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control: July 20





OFAC took a number of significant sanctions actions over the past week across multiple programs: Balkan-related sanctions OFAC appoints a businessman from North Macedonia: OFAC on July 19 designated businessman, Jordan "Orce" Kamchev, from North Macedonia pursuant to Executive Order 14033, Freezing the Property and Suspension of Entry into the United States of Certain Persons Contributing to the Destabilizing Situation in the Western Balkans. Kamcev has been widely involved in corruption, including abuse of office, money laundering and other offenses for more than a decade beginning in the early 2000s. In 2022, Kamcev was convicted of a related money laundering scheme with an illegal purchase of land. Furthermore, Kamcev used his influence and wealth to manipulate the North Macedonian judicial system in his favor. In 2020, a government official was accused of accepting bribes from Kamchev and testified that Kamchev had paid money in exchange for favorable arrest terms and case outcomes. OFAC's designation underscores the United States' ongoing commitment to promote accountability for individuals and entities that undermine or threaten the stability of the Western Balkans through corruption and other destabilizing behavior. Read more. Russia-related sanctions OFAC and the State Department designate entities and individuals to disrupt Russian suppliers, importers, and developers: OFAC and the State Department on July 20 designated a network of entities and individuals responsible for ensuring Russia's access to products that support its military and war efforts. The designations are intended to block Russia's access to military products; reduce Russia's income from the metals and mining sector; undermine its future energy capabilities; degrade Russia's access to the international financial system; and starve Russia of G7-produced technology needed for its technology, aerospace and defense sectors. The nominees include a Kyrgyz Republic-based retailer of electronics and telecommunications equipment; supplier of industrial computers; an importer of electronic components; an engineering and services company based in the United Arab Emirates; Russian metal-producing companies; Russian Federal Research Center; and banks (Locko Bank Joint Stock Company, Petersburg Social Commercial Bank Joint Stock Company, Solidarnost Commercial Bank Joint Stock Company, Tinkoff Bank JSC and Unistream Commercial Bank JSC), among others. See the list of nominees. Read more. In connection with these designations, OFAC issued with respect to Russia General License 70"Authorization of Closing of Transactions Involving Joint Stock Company Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company" and General License related to Russia 71, "Authorization of Closing and Refusal of Transactions Involving Certain Entities Blocked on July 20, 2023". Read more. Sanctions related to Venezuela OFAC issues 5L general license: OFAC on July 19 issued General License 5L related to Venezuela to authorize certain transactions related to the 8.5 percent Petrleos de Venezuela, SA 2020 bond on or after October 20, 2023. Read more. Drug-related sanctions OFAC designates the El Ballouti Organization and the Mexican National employed by La Nueva Familia Michoacana : OFAC on July 19 appointed members of El Ballouti organization for international drug trafficking, including cocaine and fentanyl. OFAC designated three Belgian nationals, Younes El Ballouti, Othman El Ballouti and Youssef Ben Azza. Members of the El Ballouti Organization are part of an international criminal organization that smuggles significant quantities of cocaine through shipping containers through the port of Antwerp in Belgium for wider distribution across Europe. Othman El Ballout's narcotics supply chain and money laundering networks are linked to businesses based in the People's Republic of China, as well as cocaine suppliers in South America, including Ecuadorian national Wilder Emilio Sanchez Farfan, whom OFAC set it in February 2022. Sanchez Farfan was arrested in Colombia in February this year. Othman El Ballouti, Younes El Ballouti and Youssef Ben Azza are wanted by Belgian authorities for cocaine trafficking. They are believed to live in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. In the same press release, OFAC announced the designation of Mexican national Franco Tabarez Martinez, a narcotics trafficker operating in Guerrero, Mexico. Tabarez Martinez works in alliance with the drug trafficking organization La Nueva Familia Michoacana and distributes cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine in the United States. Read more.

