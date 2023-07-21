UCF Endowed Chair Among Nurse Scholars Inducted into International Hall of Fame





Carmen Giurgescu, Chatlos Foundation Endowed Chair, Associate Dean of Research and Professor at UCF College of Nursingis among 22 distinguished research nurses to be included in the 2023 Sigma International Student Nurse Hall of Fame. Honorees will be inducted during the Sigmas International Nursing Research Congress in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on July 22, 2023. The Sigmas International Nurse Researcher Hall of Fame is the highest level of recognition for nurse scientists and honors those who have achieved significant and lasting research contributions to improve the nursing profession and the people it serves. On behalf of Sigma’s International Board of Directors, staff and membership, it is my honor to recognize these inspiring, world-renowned nurse researchers who embody the extraordinary collective impact of nursing and nursing research on global healthcare, says Sigma President. Kenneth Dion 91. For nearly two decades, Giurgescu has focused her research on identifying factors associated with high rates of preterm birth among black women, who are nearly twice as likely to experience preterm birth as non-Hispanic white women. Recently, she has expanded her research to also focus on maternal morbidity and mortality among black women, who are three times more likely to die during pregnancy or within six weeks of giving birth than white women. Her pioneering work is advancing nursing science on the impact of social determinants of health, such as neighborhood disorder and racial discrimination, on birth outcomes among families of color. This work is inspired and built on her clinical career of 15 years as a maternity nurse and women’s health care nurse. To date, her research has received more than $14 million in funding, including three National Institutes of Health-funded studies examining pathways such as inflammation and epigenetic aging through which social determinants of health increase the risk of preterm birth in black women. Dr. Giurgescu has a strong commitment to nursing research and has demonstrated tremendous success in scholarship and mentoring, says Mary Lou Sole, dean of the College of Nursing. Her innovative work applying both social determinants of health with physiological biomarkers is groundbreaking and will result in improved maternal and newborn outcomes. Giurgescu has championed research since joining UCF in 2019. Under her leadership as associate dean of research, the College of Nursing has increased research funding by 250 percent. The College also received funding for its first National Institutes of Health pre-doctoral and post-doctoral fellows. Additionally, as a result of her mentorship, students and junior faculty have received research funding, presented findings, and published papers in peer-reviewed journals. Giurgescu joins 270 research nurses previously inducted into the Sigma International Nurse Researchers Hall of Fame, including three from UCFs College of Nursing: Dean Mary Lou Sole, Department Chair and former Endowed Mona Shattell and Professor Emerita Karen Aroian.

