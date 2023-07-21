Foreign Policy’s weekly international news quiz















Heather-Bousey-Biden-Middle-Class-FPLive-Site-3-2 The Biden administration has decided to focus on investing in the middle class when considering foreign policy and trade. The White House has poured money into successful initiatives…Show moreh as the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act to encourage domestic manufacturing and job creation. As a member of Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers and chief economist of his Invest in America Cabinet, Heather Boushey is one of the leading intellectual architects of the US approach to inequality, growth and job creation. Has Washington turned to industrial policy that works as planned? What are the chances of a recession this year? Boushey will join FPs Ravi Agrawal for a wide-ranging discussion on the US economy. FP subscribers are encouraged to submit questions in advance.









Ro-Khanna-China-US-Reset-Relations-FPLive-Site-3-2 US Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna has a proposal for improving the world’s most important relationship. A member of the House Select Committee on China, Khanna says Washington needs it…Show more to rebalance its economic relations with Beijing. Khannas plan includes reducing trade deficits and tensions, improving communication and strengthening deterrence. But how can such a plan work when domestic politics on both sides seem to favor tougher rhetoric and policy? Khanna will join FP Editor-in-Chief Ravi Agrawal for an in-depth discussion not only about China, but also about Ukraine, US national security priorities, trade policy and more.









Andrea-Kendall-Russia-Wagner-FPLive-Site-3-2 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has what has to be the hardest job in the world. At the NATO summit last week in Vilnius, Lithuania, he could not help but express his disappointment…Show more that the security alliance was unable to offer Kiev a guaranteed path to membership. After reportedly being reprimanded for his tone, Zelensky then moved on to harshly praising NATO for its support. And then, having managed to balance diplomacy with the demands of war, he found himself managing a different narrative, this time for a domestic audience: He delivered the message that Ukraine had gotten enough positives from the summit, even though he surely wanted more. The sense of urgency in Kiev stems from the state of play on the battlefield. Ukraine’s counteroffensive, now underway for several weeks, has been slower than expected, in part because of how entrenched the Russian military is and how it has scattered large swathes of land with deadly landmines. Kyiv also wants to have been able to take advantage of the recent rebellion by the Wagner Group, a dangerous mercenary group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a former loyalist of Russian President Vladimir Putin whose whereabouts are now unknown. Where is the war going? Will Wagner’s forces reappear on the battlefield? And has Putin been weakened by the most public rebellion of his time in power? For answers, FP’s Ravi Agrawal spoke with Andrea Kendall-Taylor, a senior fellow and director of the transatlantic security program at the Center for a New American Security.

