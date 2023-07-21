International
Corpus news and announcements
IN THIS EDITION:
• Colts alumni gather for 60th celebration
• Les Stentors kick off ’23 tour with their Canadian community
• Riders leave a tasty treat for the cadets
• SoundSport Briefing
• And more!
The 7th Regiment
The 7th Regiment will now host its Family and Friends Day performance on July 30.
Academy
The academy shared the first in a series of videos that will feature graduating corps members.
battalion
The battalion shared a video of the troops’ drumming section as they warmed up earlier this summer in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Blue Devils
Taking home a big win this week in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, the Blue Devils loaded up a drum line warm-up reel before the event.
The Blue Knights
With just a few days left in their Rocky Mountain Rivalry campaign, the Blue Knights have raised more than $20,000 in a fundraising contest between the Troopers and Mandarins.
Blue Stars
Check out this set of photos of the Blue Stars as they performed at their hometown event in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Blue coats
The Bluecoats posted a video recapping the band’s recent rehearsal and performance at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Boston Crusaders
As part of the troupe’s Giving Day, a Boston Crusaders snare player will teach drum corps fans part of the corps’ percussion feature 2023. The fundraising event will take place on July 21.
cadets
The Cadets are bringing back their annual end-of-season banquet on August 13 to celebrate the end of the 2023 corps season.
Crown of Carolina
In the eighth installment of the Weekly Update, color guard performer Crystal Najera recaps the troop’s rehearsals at Western Carolina University before the Crown travels to Texas.
cavaliers
As The Cavaliers left a home stretch in their 2023 summer tournament, which the Cadets were going through, the Green Machine left a tasty surprise for the Pennsylvania troops.
Colts
In honor of the Iowa corps’ 60th anniversary, a plethora of Colts alumni were on hand for the latest DCI Tour event in Dubuque.
Colt’s Cadets
Check out this set of photos from the last performance of the Colt Cadets before taking a short break ahead of the second half of their 2023 summer tour.
Colombians
Columbians announced River, the new corpus subscription program. Subscribers will receive a number of incentives such as a discount on body goods. All proceeds will support operating costs.
Crusader
The Crossmen are excited to return to their hometown of San Antonio before the DCI Southwest Championships at the Alamodome on July 22nd.
The Golden Empire
Golden Empire concluded its 2023 season at the recent So Cal Open Class Championship in Duarte, California.
Heat wave
Heat Wave’s performance in Tupelo, Mississippi gave the body the opportunity to march on a rare blue turf football field.
Jersey Surf
Drum fans in the mid-Atlantic region can join Jersey Surf for a pre-event reception before the DCI Glassboro event on August 2nd. Proceeds will fund scholarships for future drum corps performers.
Stents
Les Stentors share a video recapping the corps’ community day event to celebrate the start of the 2023 season of the Canadian-based corps.
Mandarins
In one of their latest video compilations, the Mandarins fill drum corps fans with corps shows during the West Coast leg of their 2023 summer tour.
Music city
On July 24th, Music City will host a drumline showcase alongside the Mandarins, Santa Clara Vanguard and the Troopers the day before the McKinney, Texas event. Proceeds from the event will go to local band programs.
Pacific Ridge
Drum corps fans can help Pacific Crest travel on the eastern leg of its tour by contributing to the drum corps’ Meals and Miles campaign.
Ghost Regiment
In a recent ceremony on July 14, the Phantom Regiment inducted three members – Joe Hickey, Rick Valenzuela and Dr. John Wooton – in the corps Hall of Fame.
Raiders
The Raiders are looking for volunteers to help set up for the upcoming Summer Thunder DCI Tour event in Sewell, New Jersey.
The rhythm of the river city
River City Rhythm will host Pageantry in the Plaza on July 22nd. Taking place in downtown Minneapolis, the event will include a joint performance between the corps and DCI SoundSport’s Minnesota Brass team.
Santa Clara Vanguard
Vanguard warns viewers to “prepare for a thrilling experience” after they posted a video of the corps’ drum line.
Seattle Cascades
The Seattle Cascades are looking for professionals to join the team’s medical team for the remainder of the 2023 season.
South wind
Southwind loves the rehearsal life, as the Alabama body has spent time practicing in Virginia.
Spartans
The Spartans 50/50 fundraising online raffle is now live online.
Soul of Atlanta
Drum corps fans can help the Spirit of Atlanta travel across the country by donating to the drum corps’ “Fuel Your Spirit” campaign, designed to help offset fuel costs.
The soldiers
More than 100 donors helped the Troopers raise $15,361 for the WyoGives corps fundraising campaign.
SoundSport Updates
Arsenal Drum & Bugle Corps – El Paso, Texas
Arsenal is preparing for its trip to San Antonio for the DCI Southwest Championship on July 22.
Calgary Stampede Showband – Calgary, UK
Their largest event series of the year, the Calgary Stampede Showband spent 10 days in July performing for guests at the Calgary Stampede.
Gems Drum & Bugle Corps – Boise, ID
The Gems have already started preparations for their 2024 season. Donations to the SoundSport team will go towards several purposes, such as the purchase of brass instruments, front ensemble percussion equipment and food.
IMPACT Drum & Bugle Corps – Orlando, FL
IMPACT is looking for a volunteer driver to transport the equipment truck to and from Orlando as part of their trip to the DCI World Championship Week in Indianapolis.
Memphis Blues – Memphis, TN
Check out these photos from Memphis Blues’ inaugural performance in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Northern Lights Drum & Bugle Corps – Muskegon, MI
The Northern Lights is looking to fill a number of volunteer staff positions for the 2024 corps season.
Sonus Brass Theater – Woodbridge, VA
The Sonus Brass Theater was forced to reschedule the band’s Friends and Family show due to inclement weather.
Spirit of Sunnyvale – Sunnyvale, CA
As the Spirit of Sunnyvale wraps up its 2023 season, the group is looking to the future. California-based group SoundSport is looking for performers to join them in 2024.
Youth Against Violence – Rockford, IL
Youth Against Violence shared photos from the group’s day in Rockford, Illinois at the Show of Shows event. The band SoundSport from the same city performed as drum corps fans entered the gates.
Zephyrus Drum & Bugle Corps – Tulsa, OK
Zephyrus hosted a community day at Coweta High School in Oklahoma prior to the band’s performance at the DCI Broken Arrow event.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dci.org/news/corps-news-and-announcements-20230721
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Update: Michigan Announces New Chief Mobility Officer
- Corpus news and announcements
- Boris Johnson calls on NatWest chief to resign if she leaked Nigel Farage account details
- Why this summer’s heat is so exceptional in the southern United States
- London solidarity rally attracts Brian Cox and Rob Delaney – The Hollywood Reporter
- UTT: Manush, Archana rise to opportunity as Puneri Paltan Table tennis clinch thriller
- President Joko Widodo is present among the citizens There is no distance. In the village of Sari Mulyo.
- Joséphine Chaplin, actress and daughter of Charlie Chaplin, dies at the age of 74 | Movies
- How to display images and prompts in Google Bard vs. Bing
- Trump campaign celebrates judge’s decision on court date for documents case
- Pakistan hopes to resume PIA flights to UK within 3 months
- Hollywood workers brave the heat for a solidarity march as strikes continue