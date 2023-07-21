Corpus news and announcements

IN THIS EDITION:

The 7th Regiment

The 7th Regiment will now host its Family and Friends Day performance on July 30.

Academy

The academy shared the first in a series of videos that will feature graduating corps members.

battalion

The battalion shared a video of the troops’ drumming section as they warmed up earlier this summer in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Blue Devils

Taking home a big win this week in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, the Blue Devils loaded up a drum line warm-up reel before the event.

The Blue Knights

With just a few days left in their Rocky Mountain Rivalry campaign, the Blue Knights have raised more than $20,000 in a fundraising contest between the Troopers and Mandarins.

Blue Stars

Check out this set of photos of the Blue Stars as they performed at their hometown event in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Blue coats

The Bluecoats posted a video recapping the band’s recent rehearsal and performance at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Boston Crusaders

As part of the troupe’s Giving Day, a Boston Crusaders snare player will teach drum corps fans part of the corps’ percussion feature 2023. The fundraising event will take place on July 21.

cadets

The Cadets are bringing back their annual end-of-season banquet on August 13 to celebrate the end of the 2023 corps season.

Crown of Carolina

In the eighth installment of the Weekly Update, color guard performer Crystal Najera recaps the troop’s rehearsals at Western Carolina University before the Crown travels to Texas.

cavaliers

As The Cavaliers left a home stretch in their 2023 summer tournament, which the Cadets were going through, the Green Machine left a tasty surprise for the Pennsylvania troops.

Colts

In honor of the Iowa corps’ 60th anniversary, a plethora of Colts alumni were on hand for the latest DCI Tour event in Dubuque.

Colt’s Cadets

Check out this set of photos from the last performance of the Colt Cadets before taking a short break ahead of the second half of their 2023 summer tour.

Colombians

Columbians announced River, the new corpus subscription program. Subscribers will receive a number of incentives such as a discount on body goods. All proceeds will support operating costs.

Crusader

The Crossmen are excited to return to their hometown of San Antonio before the DCI Southwest Championships at the Alamodome on July 22nd.

The Golden Empire

Golden Empire concluded its 2023 season at the recent So Cal Open Class Championship in Duarte, California.

Heat wave

Heat Wave’s performance in Tupelo, Mississippi gave the body the opportunity to march on a rare blue turf football field.

Jersey Surf

Drum fans in the mid-Atlantic region can join Jersey Surf for a pre-event reception before the DCI Glassboro event on August 2nd. Proceeds will fund scholarships for future drum corps performers.

Stents

Les Stentors share a video recapping the corps’ community day event to celebrate the start of the 2023 season of the Canadian-based corps.

Mandarins

In one of their latest video compilations, the Mandarins fill drum corps fans with corps shows during the West Coast leg of their 2023 summer tour.

Music city

On July 24th, Music City will host a drumline showcase alongside the Mandarins, Santa Clara Vanguard and the Troopers the day before the McKinney, Texas event. Proceeds from the event will go to local band programs.

Pacific Ridge

Drum corps fans can help Pacific Crest travel on the eastern leg of its tour by contributing to the drum corps’ Meals and Miles campaign.

Ghost Regiment

In a recent ceremony on July 14, the Phantom Regiment inducted three members – Joe Hickey, Rick Valenzuela and Dr. John Wooton – in the corps Hall of Fame.

Raiders

The Raiders are looking for volunteers to help set up for the upcoming Summer Thunder DCI Tour event in Sewell, New Jersey.

The rhythm of the river city

River City Rhythm will host Pageantry in the Plaza on July 22nd. Taking place in downtown Minneapolis, the event will include a joint performance between the corps and DCI SoundSport’s Minnesota Brass team.

Santa Clara Vanguard

Vanguard warns viewers to “prepare for a thrilling experience” after they posted a video of the corps’ drum line.

Seattle Cascades

The Seattle Cascades are looking for professionals to join the team’s medical team for the remainder of the 2023 season.

South wind

Southwind loves the rehearsal life, as the Alabama body has spent time practicing in Virginia.

Spartans

The Spartans 50/50 fundraising online raffle is now live online.

Soul of Atlanta

Drum corps fans can help the Spirit of Atlanta travel across the country by donating to the drum corps’ “Fuel Your Spirit” campaign, designed to help offset fuel costs.

The soldiers

More than 100 donors helped the Troopers raise $15,361 for the WyoGives corps fundraising campaign.

SoundSport Updates

Arsenal Drum & Bugle Corps – El Paso, Texas

Arsenal is preparing for its trip to San Antonio for the DCI Southwest Championship on July 22.

Calgary Stampede Showband – Calgary, UK

Their largest event series of the year, the Calgary Stampede Showband spent 10 days in July performing for guests at the Calgary Stampede.

Gems Drum & Bugle Corps – Boise, ID

The Gems have already started preparations for their 2024 season. Donations to the SoundSport team will go towards several purposes, such as the purchase of brass instruments, front ensemble percussion equipment and food.

IMPACT Drum & Bugle Corps – Orlando, FL

IMPACT is looking for a volunteer driver to transport the equipment truck to and from Orlando as part of their trip to the DCI World Championship Week in Indianapolis.

Memphis Blues – Memphis, TN

Check out these photos from Memphis Blues’ inaugural performance in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Northern Lights Drum & Bugle Corps – Muskegon, MI

The Northern Lights is looking to fill a number of volunteer staff positions for the 2024 corps season.

Sonus Brass Theater – Woodbridge, VA

The Sonus Brass Theater was forced to reschedule the band’s Friends and Family show due to inclement weather.

Spirit of Sunnyvale – Sunnyvale, CA

As the Spirit of Sunnyvale wraps up its 2023 season, the group is looking to the future. California-based group SoundSport is looking for performers to join them in 2024.

Youth Against Violence – Rockford, IL

Youth Against Violence shared photos from the group’s day in Rockford, Illinois at the Show of Shows event. The band SoundSport from the same city performed as drum corps fans entered the gates.

Zephyrus Drum & Bugle Corps – Tulsa, OK

Zephyrus hosted a community day at Coweta High School in Oklahoma prior to the band’s performance at the DCI Broken Arrow event.

