Moller International Autovolantor

www.freedom-motors.com Moller International was founded in 1983 as a spin-off of Moller Corporation to continue the design, development and production of conventional and hybrid-electric vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) passenger and cargo aircraft. Moller’s aircraft is being manufactured for use in the nascent Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) industry. The company is designing aircraft that are safe, efficient, affordable, easy to use as automobiles, low noise, low emissions, low fuel use, low purchase price, low operating cost and can use existing transportation networks. The company is headquartered in Dixon, California, USA. The company has developed and integrated the new technologies required for small VTOL aircraft with electric lift. These include electronic stabilization and control systems, efficient ducted fan designs, thrust vectoring mechanisms and aerodynamically stable composite airframe structures. The single most important spin-off technology is the Rotapower engine, a Wankel rotary engine. This engine is now manufactured and marketed by Freedom Motors. Historically, the company has focused primarily on using diesel engines to power their model and prototype aircraft. Moller International confirmed in June 2023, they are now designing all their aircraft as hybrid-electric VTOL passenger and cargo aircraft. At the same time, it was also confirmed with Moller that any of their past and current aircraft can be designed and manufactured as hybrid-electric VTOL aircraft or all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Hybrid-electric VTOL concept vehicle design for passenger and road On September 9, 2008, Moller unveiled the Autovolantor, a concept design hybrid-electric VTOL passenger vehicle that carries two people. The vehicle carries a pilot, a passenger and luggage. The Autovolantor’s body style is based on the Ferrari 599 GTB. This means that the actual body of the vehicle may be made of carbon fiber material instead of aluminum or steel. The reason why Moller designed the vehicle is that they received a request to design the Autovolantor from a rich Russian businessman because of the congested roads in Moscow. The aircraft’s cruising speed in flight is rated at 150 mph (241 km/h), it has an expected range of 75 miles (120 km) and an approximate flight time of 30 minutes. Maximum rated cruising altitude is 2,500 feet (762 meters). The estimated land range using the Rotapower motors is 150 miles (241 km/h) and has a land range using batteries alone of approximately 40 miles (64 km/h). The empty weight of the aircraft is estimated at 2,400 lb (1,088 kg). The aircraft has eight ducted fans powered by eight Rotapower motors that create electricity for the in-car battery packs. The plane has four wings. The two front wings extend from the lower front of the car and the rear wings fold on each side of the vehicle. When the rear wings are folded, they act as spoilers when the car is traveling on the road. The company conducted wind tunnel testing with the scale model, and the analysis predicted good all-around performance for air and ground tests. Moller estimated that the cost to build a prototype is in the range of $3-5 million and the Autovolantor would eventually sell for $250,000.00 each. A presentation on the Autovolantor concept design was made at the 2008 SAE Wichita Aviation Technology Congress and Exposition, in Kansas, USA. Autovolant subscale wind tunnel testing Specifications: Aircraft type: Hybrid-electric VTOL for passengers and vehicles with road design concept

Pilotage: 1 pilot

Capacity: 1 passenger

Cruising speed: 150 mph (241 km/h)

Flight time: 30 minutes

Range (air): 75 miles (120 km)

Range (land with Rotapower engines): 150 miles (241 km/h)

Range on ground (batteries only): 40 miles (64 km/h)

Maximum Cruise Altitude: 2,500 feet (762 meters)

Curb weight: ~2,400 lb (1,088 kg)

Propellers: 8 ducted fans

Electric motors: 8 Rotapower motors create electricity for the batteries

Power source: Rotapower motors and battery packs

Bodywork: Carbon fiber composite (bodystyle based on Ferrari 599 GTB)

Windows: Automotive type windows

Wings: 4 wings (2 wings extend from the front end of the car, 2 wings fold into the rear of the car)

Landing gear: 4 car tires

Safety features: Distributed Electric Propulsion (DEP), provides safety through redundancy for its passengers and/or cargo. DEP means having multiple propellers (or ducted fans) and engines on the aircraft so that if one or more propellers (ducted fans) or engines fail, the other working propellers (or ducted fans) and engines can safely land the aircraft. There are also redundancies of critical components in the aircraft sub-systems. If there is a power failure, the aircraft may skid and land on a runway or road. Company Insights: SOuRCES: Moller International Web page

