



tidings Agricenter International connects innovation with farmers Agricenter International, located within the city limits of Memphis, Tennessee, helps connect agricultural research and innovation with the farmers who use it. John Butler, president of the center, says the facility devotes more than 600 acres to research and partners with companies like Helena to conduct independent, third-party-verified studies. They might say, by the way, we want you to look at this product, it’s ready to go, but we need some testing, he says. We need some data in this environment, so our team of researchers runs that program. He says the Brownfield Agricenter is also home to the largest hop yard in the Southeast. You might say, well, hops aren’t traditionally grown here, and that’s an accurate statement, he says. They’re not traditionally grown here, but we think we’ve found at least 8 cultivars that do a great job of adapting to their climate. And we’re scaling this because we want farmers to be successful. Butler says this is the southernmost research station for the American Malting Barley Trial System, which comes out of the University of Minnesota. Agricenter conducts more than 250 research trials for more than 60 companies annually. AUDIO: John Butler, Agricenter International Tags: Agricenter International , Barley , corn , farm income/prices , hops , on-farm research , rice , soybeans , specialty crops , Tennessee , third-party research

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://brownfieldagnews.com/news/agricenter-international-connecting-ag-innovation-to-farmers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos