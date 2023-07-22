The search for lions in the Berlin area was called off; Officials say it may have been a wild boarExBulletin







Tobias Schwarz/AFP via Getty Images

Tobias Schwarz/AFP via Getty Images Officials in the town of Kleinmachnow, Germany, called off a massive two-day hunt for what they believed to be a lioness on the loose, saying the large animal may actually have been a local specimen of wild boar. The creature in question was first spotted around midnight on Thursday (local time) in a wooded area on the southwestern outskirts of Berlin. a statement from the Brandenburg Police. A bystander captured a video of what they believed to be a big cat chasing a wild boar, and then shared the footage with police, who agreed that the presence of a lioness was “considered plausible”. A massive search of the flat, wooded area between Berlin and the surrounding state of Brandenburg continued for more than 36 hours, with authorities urging residents to stay indoors and keep a close eye on their pets and children.

Christian Mang/Getty Images

Christian Mang/Getty Images More than 30 patrol cars, as well as helicopters, veterinarians and hunters were at the scene. Riot police stood by to help protect the local population. Warnings were broadcast to the public through loudspeakers, warning apps and social media. But from the beginning, officials had been puzzled about the predator’s origins. None of the local zoos, circuses or animal rescues reported missing a cat, police and local media reported. Then, on Friday, Mayor Kleinmachnow Michael Grubert told reporters that it may not have been a lion all along. A report from a German public broadcasting service shows cellphone video of the large animal.

A computer analysis of the cellphone footage revealed that the creature lacked the long, curved neck characteristic of big cats. reported Reuters. What appears to the eye as a long, severed tail may have been just a shadow. And the light coloring of the animal? This has also been found in some wild boars, Grubert said. “Following another convincing tip this morning, police and hunters visited a small area of ​​the forest,” added the mayor. “We only found a family of wild boars.” Female lions can grow up to 9 feet and weigh between 265 and 395 pounds, according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. According to European Association of Landowners. But this species is still dangerous for people, with sharp teeth capable killing hunters and harassment of local residents. A stay-in warning was lifted Friday and search efforts will be scaled back significantly, Grubert said. Although, he added, the police would be prepared to react if the situation changes.

