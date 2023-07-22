British Empire Medals awarded to local residents by Warwickshire County Council Lord Lieutenant Warwickshire





The outstanding achievements of two people who live in Warwickshire have been recognized at an official award presentation by the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox.

Residents each received a British Empire Medal for service to their local communities by going ‘above and beyond’ to change the world around them for the better. The British Empire Medals (BEM) recognize the outstanding contributions and service of people from across the UK. They recognize people who have achieved achievements in public life, are dedicated to serving and helping the UK and who make life better for others by being exceptional at what they do. The two awards were presented on July 13 to the following residents: Aby Joseph of Warwick, for services for the care of the residents of the house. Aby is an experienced nurse with eight years at BUPA and has been Clinical Services Manager (CSM) at Alveston Leys care home in Stratford-upon-Avon for the past year and a half. His role is to supervise all nursing and care staff and ensure that the clinical needs of residents are met. He is a mentor to newly appointed CSMs in the region and specializes in wound care, sharing his knowledge with all staff levels. His sensitivity in end-of-life care has earned him recognition from the local hospice and during the pandemic, Aby voluntarily moved into the care home to provide ongoing support to residents and their families. He even acted as a point of contact for one of the care home nurses who had been hospitalized with COVID-19, with no family in the UK, and Aby helped her with meals and shopping after discharge. Aby’s selflessness, leadership and empathy were outstanding throughout the pandemic, helping to ensure the safety and wellbeing of residents and supporting the Alveston Leys team. Douglas Shorter (centre) being presented with his British Empire Medal by Lord Lieutenant Tim Cox, alongside family and friends. Douglas Shorter of Nuneaton received his BEM for services to research and improving the lives of young people. For over 50 years and as Group Scout Leader, Douglas transformed Nuneaton’s 11th Group in Weddington into one of the largest in the district with unwavering dedication and enthusiasm. Determined to create a modern, purpose-built facility, he raised funds and gathered expertise to replace the old scout hut. The new £500k building now serves as a hub for various Scout Association activities and is used by the wider Nuneaton community. Douglas has also organized countless successful Scout meetings and camping trips, including international visits to Canada and Switzerland, leaving a lasting impact on young Scouts. While he retired from frontline scouting in 2017, he remains active on the Executive Committee, ensuring that the facilities he has worked so hard for remain safe and regularly maintained. Cllr Heather Timms, portfolio holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said: “I would like to congratulate Aby and Douglas on receiving their British Empire Medals in Warwickshire. This is an outstanding achievement that recognizes the unwavering dedication and commitment that people provide to support their local communities. It’s great to see that their inspiring efforts have been rightly recognized and celebrated.” The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, said: “It has been a real joy to witness the well-deserved recognition of Warwickshire residents Aby and Douglas by donating their British Empire medals. They have given generously of their time to improve our local communities and help make Warwickshire a better and more compassionate place. “There are still so many people whose hard work across the county goes unnoticed. If you happen to know any unsung heroes who have achieved outstanding achievements in public life or have devoted themselves wholeheartedly to the service and upliftment of Warwickshire, then I encourage you to consider nominating them for honors or awards so that they too receive the recognition they deserve.” Details of how to nominate someone for an honor or award can be found at https://www.gov.uk/honours To find out more about the role of Lord Warwickshire, visit https://lordlieutenantofwarwickshire.co.uk/

