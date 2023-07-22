Rohingya activists call for more international pressure on Myanmar





MOSCOW: The United Nations warned on Friday of escalating military action in the Black Sea after Russia said its navy conducted a live-fire drill there saying ships traveling to Ukraine would be considered potential military targets.

Moscow’s forces pounded the Black Sea port of Odesa for the fourth night in a row, hitting grain silos, officials said.

Speaking at the UN Security Council, of which Russia is a member, a senior representative for political affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, said: Threats to target civilian shipping in the Black Sea are unacceptable.

After withdrawing from an agreement facilitating the safe shipment of wheat from Ukraine, Russia has targeted the grain supplies of Western-backed countries and vital infrastructure at its southern ports, including Odesa and Mykolaiv.

The Russians attacked Odesa with Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea, regional governor Oleg Kiper said.

Moscow targeted local grain silos and destroyed 100 tons of peas and 20 tons of barley, Kiper said, adding that two people were injured.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the effect of such attacks went beyond Ukraine.

We are already seeing the negative effect on global wheat and corn prices, which hurts everyone, but especially vulnerable people in the global south, Guterres said in a statement.

UNESCO, the UN’s science and culture agency, condemned the attacks in Odesa, saying a preliminary assessment revealed damage to several museums within the World Heritage property.

Russian President Vladimir Putin this week vowed revenge after a Ukrainian attack damaged a bridge linking annexed Crimea with Russia and killed two people. In Moscow, the defense ministry said a boat fired live anti-ship cruise missiles at the target ship in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

The target ship was destroyed as a result of a missile attack, the ministry said in a statement.

The fleet’s ships and aviation had also elaborated actions to isolate the area temporarily closed to navigation, and also took a series of measures to stop the offending vessel, the ministry added.

The navies of Russia and China have also conducted a joint exercise in the Sea of ​​Japan.

The Kremlin said Wednesday it would consider cargo ships bound for Ukraine through potential military targets in the Black Sea.

Ukraine has also warned that from Friday it may consider ships bound for Russian ports as carriers of military cargo, with all the associated risks.

Ukraine has previously said it would be willing to continue wheat exports from its southern ports after Moscow pulls out of the deal.

Kiev has called on the UN and neighboring countries to ensure the safe passage of cargo through joint patrols. In Kiev, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky fired the country’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Vadym Prystaiko, after he criticized the presidents response to a dispute over British military aid.

Prystaikos’ dismissal came after he criticized Zelensky’s sarcastic response to British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace’s suggestions that Ukraine should show more gratitude for arms supplies from its allies.

The row began when Wallace told reporters at a NATO summit in Vilnius this month that Britain is not an Amazon service for delivering arms to Ukraine and suggested Kiev could show more gratitude.

Zelensky responded at a press conference, saying he did not know how to make Ukraine’s gratitude clear. We could wake up in the morning and express our words of thanks personally to the minister, he said.

On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces have begun using cluster munitions supplied by the United States, the White House said, as Kiev seeks momentum in its fierce counterattack.

Washington gave Ukraine weapons for the first time earlier this month as Kiev tries to dislodge entrenched Russian forces and regain ground lost in the early months of Moscow’s military operation last year.

The weapons, which deliver up to several hundred small explosive charges that can remain unexploded on the ground, are banned by many countries because of the long-term risks they pose to civilians.

Moscow’s forces are entrenched across areas of southern and eastern Ukraine, and more than a month into Kiev’s counteroffensive, large parts of the front appear frozen.

Despite the new weaponry, several civilians were killed in northern and eastern cities on Friday due to Russian attacks, according to local officials.

In the village of Druzhba in eastern Donetsk region, two children, a 10-year-old boy and his 16-year-old sister, were killed by Russian shelling, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram.

Two others died when a cultural center was hit in the northern Chernigov region, according to Governor Vyacheslav Tchaous.

Putin praised Russian troops in a televised broadcast on Friday, adding that Ukrainian troops were suffering heavy losses and that their counterattack was producing no results.

This week a senior presidential aide in Kiev told AFP the operation would be long and difficult.

