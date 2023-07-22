Sustainable Africa key to global security





of discussion centered around a UN report that offers recommendations to strengthen cooperation towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Africa, especially those on financing development and affordable green energy. The report reveals that almost 600 million people on the continent still lack access to sustainable energy due to two main challenges: insufficient energy infrastructure on the one hand and weak regulatory frameworks coupled with limited planning processes on the other. Solidarity with Africa In his introductory wordsUN General Assembly President Csaba Krsi called for unwavering solidarity with Africa, both from within the continent and the international community. Solidarity based on the understanding that the prosperity of our world and the security of our globe can never be complete without sustainability in Africa, he said. UN Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed noted that despite international agreements, the commitment to finance development has been limited due to internal and external factors. Inefficiency and injustice From the point of view of internal factors, the lack of efficient and transparent mechanisms to support the administration of revenues and the management of public finances results in hundreds of billions lost every year in illegal financial flows and inefficiencies. said. From an external perspective, internal factors are compounded by an unfair international financial architecture that keeps African countries in a marginal position, making them more vulnerable to debt distress, she added. She highlighted how challenges in resource mobilization limit African countries from being able to undertake the massive investments needed in energy access and other critical areas. like COVID 19 highlighted by the pandemic, energy is an essential component for achieving resilience. And resilience is necessary to ensure the sustainability of development efforts, she said. Without resilience, the next global crisis will undo all the progress we make in the coming years, in the same way that the pandemic undoes in just one year the development gains of decades of hard work. Reverse the trend Ms. Mohammed outlined five steps to help reverse the current negative trend, starting with strengthening institutions, including digitizing local resource mobilization systems. She cited the example of Angola, where customs revenue increased by 44 percent just one year after digitizing the customs process through support from the UN trade agency. UNCTAD. Governments must also step up efforts to build credible policy and regulatory frameworks, while support for data-driven energy planning exercises is also needed in all African countries. Meanwhile, technology transfers and technical cooperation should be increased, along with Official Development Assistance (ODA) from governments for institution building. Finally, the international financial architecture must be reformed to provide African countries with breathing space in the short term, she said, through measures such as the UN’s calls for a stimulus plan for the SDGs.

