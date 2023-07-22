The UN agency that governs international waters is embroiled in a grueling debate over deep-sea mining.

FILE – Coral on Moore’s Reef is seen in the Gungandji Sea state off the coast of Queensland in eastern Australia on November 13, 2022. The United Nations body that regulates the world’s ocean floor is preparing to resume negotiations in July 2023 that could open the international seabed to mining, including for the green energy transition for vital materials. Conservationists worry that ecosystems will be damaged by mining, especially without any environmental protocol. (AP Photo/Sam McNeil, File)

San Juan Puerto Rico — Members of a UN agency that governs international waters were locked in a heated debate late Friday on whether to allow deep-sea mining and to set a new deadline for proposed regulations still stuck in draft mode.

The UN’s International Seabed Authority, which is based in Jamaica, began its two-week conference on the issue on July 10, but closed-door discussions dragged on into the final day of the meeting.

It’s a marathon, Michael Lodge, the agency’s secretary general, said at a news conference on Friday. There are still loose ends to tie up.

The agency has yet to issue any temporary mining licenses and missed a July 9 deadline to adopt a set of rules to govern such activity.

Companies and countries can now apply for a mining license as demand grows for the precious metals found in the deep sea and used in electric car batteries and other green technologies.

The UN agency has issued more than 30 prospecting licenses, but none for actual mining so far. Most of the exploration is concentrated in an area between Hawaii and Mexico that spans about 1.7 million square miles (4.5 million square kilometers), with activity taking place at depths of up to 19,000 feet (6,000 meters).

Members of the International Seabed Authority said they expect to resume work on the proposed regulatory framework at the body’s November meeting, its third of the year.

Asked what would happen if a country or company applied for a deep-sea mining license with no regulations yet in place, Lodge said the council would deal with things as they came.

The council has the ability to meet whenever it wants, he said.

Council President Juan José Gonzlez Mijares told the conference that a regulatory framework must be established before any exploitation activity begins.

A growing number of countries are calling for a moratorium or a temporary pause on deep-sea mining, saying they are concerned about the potential environmental impact. They want more scientific studies to be done first.

Scientists have warned that such activity could trigger mudstorms and create noise and light pollution in a barely explored subsurface.

Companies seeking deep-sea mining, however, argue that underwater mining would be cheaper and have less environmental impact than land mining.