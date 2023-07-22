International
The UN agency that governs international waters is embroiled in a grueling debate over deep-sea mining.
Members of a UN agency that governs international waters are locked in a bitter debate over whether to allow deep-sea mining and to set a new deadline for proposed regulations still stuck in draft mode.
fromDNICA COTO Associated Press
San Juan Puerto Rico — Members of a UN agency that governs international waters were locked in a heated debate late Friday on whether to allow deep-sea mining and to set a new deadline for proposed regulations still stuck in draft mode.
The UN’s International Seabed Authority, which is based in Jamaica, began its two-week conference on the issue on July 10, but closed-door discussions dragged on into the final day of the meeting.
It’s a marathon, Michael Lodge, the agency’s secretary general, said at a news conference on Friday. There are still loose ends to tie up.
The agency has yet to issue any temporary mining licenses and missed a July 9 deadline to adopt a set of rules to govern such activity.
Companies and countries can now apply for a mining license as demand grows for the precious metals found in the deep sea and used in electric car batteries and other green technologies.
The UN agency has issued more than 30 prospecting licenses, but none for actual mining so far. Most of the exploration is concentrated in an area between Hawaii and Mexico that spans about 1.7 million square miles (4.5 million square kilometers), with activity taking place at depths of up to 19,000 feet (6,000 meters).
Members of the International Seabed Authority said they expect to resume work on the proposed regulatory framework at the body’s November meeting, its third of the year.
Asked what would happen if a country or company applied for a deep-sea mining license with no regulations yet in place, Lodge said the council would deal with things as they came.
The council has the ability to meet whenever it wants, he said.
Council President Juan José Gonzlez Mijares told the conference that a regulatory framework must be established before any exploitation activity begins.
A growing number of countries are calling for a moratorium or a temporary pause on deep-sea mining, saying they are concerned about the potential environmental impact. They want more scientific studies to be done first.
Scientists have warned that such activity could trigger mudstorms and create noise and light pollution in a barely explored subsurface.
Companies seeking deep-sea mining, however, argue that underwater mining would be cheaper and have less environmental impact than land mining.
|
Sources
2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Business/wireStory/agency-governs-international-waters-mired-grueling-debate-deep-101567971
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The UN agency that governs international waters is embroiled in a grueling debate over deep-sea mining.
- How to choose the right sunscreen for you
- “The re-emergence of the encryption controversy is a clear attempt to disqualify me..”: Imran Khan
- Xi clings to partnership with weakening Putin
- Erdogan talks by phone with Zelensky on reviving grain deal
- Spider-Verse 3 gets an exciting lead actor update
- Cricket World Cup: India-Pak confrontation causes flight tickets to rise
- Cataract: Signs, Symptoms, Surgery
- Indonesian President Joko Widodo leads the 63rd Adhyaksa Bhakti Day Ceremony at the Prosecutor’s Office
- Jeff Tweedy goes solo at the Boulder Theatre, the Wood Brothers take Chautauqua, Sierra Hull to eTown and more weekend fun – Boulder Daily Camera
- CARLY EASY BREEZY SUMMER DRESSES
- Hollywood is on strike. These Texas film and television productions are still filming.