UN builds international partnerships in Vietnam during Governors Trade Mission | tidings





Serving as the education representative for the state of Nebraska on a trade mission to Vietnam, Chancellor Joanne Li, Ph.D., CFA, collaborated with Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen to build international relationships, strengthen opportunities for recruiting, study abroad and collaboration between institutions. Chancellor Lee joined Governor Pillen, Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Sherry Vinton, and other representatives from the ag-related business, academic and government sectors as part of a trade mission designed to increase trade opportunities that will benefit the state. The delegation met with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other government officials, agriculture representatives, academic leaders and UN students across Vietnam during the week-long mission. Chancellor Li and Jody Neathery-Castro, Ph.D., interim associate vice chancellor for global engagement, and Trang Hoang, Ph.D., assistant professor of public administration, met with three universities. UNO began partnership talks with Vietnam’s Fulbright University and entered into memorandums of understanding (MOU) with East International University (EIU) near Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam National University of Agriculture (VNUA) near Hanoi. The Memorandum of Understanding aims to open doors for opportunities for recruitment, exchange and study abroad, as well as cooperation between the UN and institutions in Vietnam. UNO intends to enter into a similar agreement with Vietnam’s Quy Nhon University (QNU) at a later date. “Creating international partnerships not only brings the UN to the world, but more importantly, it brings the world to the UN,” said Chancellor Li. “It has been an honor to serve as an education representative for the state of Nebraska alongside Governor Pillen on this important trade mission to Vietnam that will benefit not only the state’s agricultural industry and trading partners, but also global engagement and recruitment here at the UN.” Vietnam is consistently ranked in the top 10 countries from which international students travel to attend the UN. International students from all countries at both the undergraduate and graduate levels often study business, computer science and cybersecurity, engineering, and aviation when they attend UNO. Chancellor Lee’s role as education representative on the governor’s trade mission complements UNO’s focus on international recruitment and the University of Nebraska System’s vision to educate the citizens of Nebraska. UNO set a goal to increase the international student population to make up 10% of the student body by 2027 to provide students with authentic opportunities to learn about themselves and the world they live in, and to attract top international talent to Nebraska to help fill workforce shortages.

