Flooding in Nova Scotia: Extreme rainfall causes widespread flooding





Rain and storm surges packing rainfall rates of over 30, 40 and 50 millimeters per hour fell on communities in Nova Scotia stretching from near Port Mouton to Fall River on Friday. The slow movement from west to east of the severe weather allowed many communities to be hit by several rounds of torrential rain. Flooding and flash flooding occurred after total rainfall topped 100 millimeters. While there are no official totals available, there will almost certainly be records for a July 21 set. It’s also possible that some of the totals will challenge the most for any day on record in July. This can be checked over the weekend. Personal weather stations around Bedford and Sackville reported totals exceeding 200 millimeters of rain in just a few hours. Along with communities on the south coast, some HRM suburbs were hit particularly hard. Personal weather stations near Bedford, Timberlea and Sackville reported some totals exceeding 200 millimeters of rain within seven hours. Extreme rain flooded basements, yards, streets and highways. An emergency alert was issued for HRM on Friday evening advising residents to stay off the roads unless it was an emergency. The most intense rain fell in a band that stretched across the south coast of Nova Scotia in the HRM. Rainfall warnings remain in place for the Atlantic coastal counties of mainland Nova Scotia, extending into Cape Breton with the exception of Inverness County, as of Friday evening. While areas of western Nova Scotia could still see additional rain Saturday, the greatest risk of showers and storms is expected to shift eastward into the weekend. Saturday morning will see Halifax and eastern Nova Scotia with the greatest risk of additional rain and storms. By Saturday afternoon, Guysborough County and the east with the greatest risk. Finally, Saturday night into Sunday morning will see the risk of showers and thunderstorms for Cape Breton. Rainfall warnings for eastern areas of Nova Scotia call for 40 to 80 millimeters total, but warn that locally higher amounts are possible due to the tropical nature of the rainfall.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://atlantic.ctvnews.ca/extreme-rainfall-floods-parts-of-nova-scotia-1.6489976 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos