Fire smoke and asthma: How to protect yourself

The death of a nine-year-old BC boy whose asthma was worsened by wildfire smoke is a horrific example of how dangerous poor air quality can be for people suffering from underlying respiratory and heart diseases, experts say.

When wildfire smoke pollutes the air, “there is definitely an increase in asthma exacerbations,” said Dr. Anne Hicks, clinical director of the Children’s Environmental Health Clinic at the University of Alberta.

In addition to asthma, research has shown that wildfire smoke is associated with more hospital visits for both children and adults with other lung diseases, such as viral infections, pneumonia and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), as well as heart attacks and strokes, Hicks said.

Here are some things you can do to protect yourself and your children.

USE THE AIR QUALITY HEALTH INDEX

Environment Canada has an Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) available online where people can check the level of pollution in their communities. You can find it at https://weather.gc.ca/airquality/pages/index–e.html

A rating of 1-3 is low risk, 4-6 is moderate risk, 7-10 is high risk, and over 10 is very high risk.

But many people with asthma or other chronic conditions — as well as infants, young children, pregnant women and the elderly — feel the effects of smoke and air pollution at lower levels than people who are otherwise very healthy.

“As an example, some of my asthma patients have exacerbations of an AQHI of 5, and we provide letters to their school advocating for them to have access to indoor activities if there is a risk of triggering asthma during outdoor recess,” Hicks said.

People should know what level of air pollution affects them and use the index to modify their activities accordingly, she said.

STAY INDOORS IF THE AIR QUALITY IS BAD FOR YOU

“It’s really important to avoid exposure,” Hicks said. “It becomes increasingly difficult, of course, when you look at air pollution, when it happens every day.”

Stay indoors with closed windows as much as possible and use an air purifier, said Jeffrey Brook, an associate professor at the University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health who specializes in air quality and pollution exposure.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN AN AIR PURIFIER FOR YOUR HOME

A high quality air purifier should have a HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filter. Or, look for a filter with a MERV (minimum efficiency reporting value) rating of at least 13, Brook said.

If you can’t afford a high-quality air purifier unit, you can make one, Brook said. Check out YouTube for instructions, he suggested, but basically you’ll need a box fan, MERV 13-rated furnace filters, duct tape and some cardboard.

BEWARE OF HAZARDS

If you’re inside a house with closed windows and no air conditioning, make sure you’re not trading one health hazard for another from overheating, Hicks said.

“You have to worry about heat-related exposure, so heat exhaustion or heat stroke, which are also very serious and will affect children more than adults,” she said.

In addition, she said, the heat itself can trigger asthma attacks.

If it’s hot inside your home and the air quality outside is poor, consider going to a community cooling center, a mall, or a library.

WEAR A MASK IF YOU MUST BE OUTSIDE

“Masks are a good tool for mitigating harm when you have to be outside, for example walking to work or school,” Hicks said.

Surgical masks can filter up to 20 percent of smoke and other particles, and proper N95 respirators can filter up to 80 percent.

They come in children’s sizes and have either ear loops or elastic around the head, she said.

Although an N95 mask offers the most protection from air pollution, a surgical mask is still worth wearing if it’s more comfortable, Brook said.

MAKE SURE YOUR ASTHMA IS WELL CONTROLLED FIRST

Adults and children with asthma should always have a supply of both their “controller” and “reliever” medications.

“Controller” medications are usually taken daily to keep inflammation in the lungs down and help prevent asthma attacks. They usually contain an inhaled steroid.

“Reliever” medications are the inhalers that people take if they suffer from worsening asthma, including asthma attacks. They are bronchodilators, which relax the muscles in the lungs and widen the airways. Salbutamol (brand name Ventolin) is a common inhaler.

People with asthma should always carry their reliever inhalers, just like a person with severe allergies carries an EpiPen, Hicks said.

And no matter how well asthma is usually controlled, if you’re at all concerned about yourself or your child, “definitely go to the hospital,” she said.

“Many families who are diligent about care have children who have asthma exacerbations, including severe ones,” Hicks said.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on July 20, 2023.

The Canadian Press’ health coverage is supported through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.