Illegal Migration Law | Law Society





This site offers you essential informationwhat our view of the act isAND a full timeline of the actions we have taken. The Illegal Migration Bill was announced on 7 March 2023. It aims to address challenges related to the UK asylum process, namely small boat crossings in the English Channel. The draft law, which was not subject to public consultation, made the following proposals: deport those who enter the UK through unauthorized routes to their own country, or to a safe third country such as Rwanda

block their access to modern slavery protections in the UK

ignoring in most cases asylum claims or human rights made by asylum seekers

the extension of detention powers for removal purposes, including the detention of children The bill passed through parliament and became law on July 20, 2023. We are concerned that the law may be inconsistent with our international obligations under the European Court of Human Rights and the UN Refugee Convention. Violating our international obligations undermines the rule of law. The law will radically reduce oversight of our courts. More cases are likely to end up in Strasbourg, which places the UK with increasing legal liability. The Act contains limited safeguards that, together with restrictive time limits for appeals, are likely to reduce access to justice for anyone caught by its provisions. It is unclear where those in custody will be held and how they will have access to legal advice. Tens of thousands of people could be detained indefinitely, at huge cost to the UK taxpayer, as there is no safe third country (beyond Rwanda). It is not clear whether this law is enforceable on its own terms. All of this could have significant implications for our reputation as a reliable nation that lives up to its international responsibilities, which has long supported our position as an attractive center for global investment and as a bastion of the rule of law. Our successes Although the law has passed, our work resulted in two successes: We persuaded the government to add legal aid provisions to the bill. Initially, the bill did not include any mention of legal aid. Our campaign led to the introduction of lines ensuring the provision of civil legal aid services to those who receive an eviction notice

Following our legal aid campaign, the government will launch a consultation on immigration legal aid fees

