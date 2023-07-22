International
England cruise to 1-0 win over tournament debutants Haiti in Women’s World Cup opener
On paper there was a discrepancy; the champion of Europe and one of the favorites of the World Cup England faces the debutant of the tournament Haiti.
But World Cup matches are not won on paper, as the Caribbean nation faced the Lionesses at almost every turn in the teams’ opening match, eventually going down 1-0 only after Georgia Stanway scored from a converted penalty.
Some impressive saves from Haiti goalkeeper Kerly Theus kept the score to just one goal despite England having 19 shots on target, 10 of them on target.
Later on, Haiti even had a chance to equalise, but two brilliant saves in a row from England goalkeeper Mary Earps kept her side in front as the Lionesses eventually clinched a narrow victory.
They challenged us, England goalscorer Stanway told broadcaster ITV afterwards.
They were very dangerous on the counter attack so that’s a good thing in training this week. Mary made a big reception and everyone played their part. Moments like this are why she is a good goalkeeper. The most important thing is that we got three points.
Read more: Haiti’s players hope to bring joy and excitement home to the Women’s World Cup
Haiti defied expectations from the opening exchanges, creating the game’s most promising early chance when Roselord Borgella weaved his way through the England defense before tipping her effort wide of the post.
England continued to press, seeing a potential penalty ruled out by VAR and forcing the first of many brave saves from Theus.
But in the 25th minute, a VAR review awarded England a penalty after a Haitian handball in the box. Initially, Stanway’s penalty attempt was spectacularly saved by Theus, but when the Haitian keeper was adjudged to have moved forward off her line, the penalty was readjusted and Stanway made no mistake with the second chance.
I was just focused on the ball and the situation, added Stanway.
The first penalty was a very, very good save, so credit to that, but obviously it was off her line. I was tempted to switch sides, but you have to be confident in your strategy. There is a process I go through and I stuck to it.
Despite taking the early lead, England could not capitalize and struggled to break down the Haitian defence, with only Earps’ key tackles at the other end preventing Haiti from equalising.
It was a very difficult game, I’m very happy with the three points, England coach Sarina Wiegman told ITV. They were very unpredictable, very transient. That’s what they showed and we struggled with that. We created chances but lost the ball and then they went away. It was difficult for us.
We want to finish our chances. We did it with the penalty which was good because the win is the most important thing.
Meanwhile, in the other Group D opener, Denmark beat China 1-0, taking a thrilling lead in the final minute of regulation time when substitute Amalie Vangsgaard, who had been on the pitch for less than five minutes, headed home Pernille Harder’s corner.
There was still time for more late drama six minutes into stoppage time as China almost leveled but the ball bounced off the woodwork and was destroyed. However, the goal would not count, with many Chinese players offside.
The final minutes changed the complexion of a game that was destined to end in a goalless draw as both teams struggled to find a sharp edge.
