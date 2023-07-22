A Life Remembered: Economics Professor Helped International Students | Local News

Connect with us

MANKATO Retired Minnesota State University economics professor Joe Moosally was an independent thinker who was both analytical and creative.

They say that people mainly use the right side of the brain or the left; my dad used both sides, Michelle Moore said.

Moosally died July 17 at his home in Mankato. He was 89 years old.

He was born in northern Syria in 1934 and came to the United States in 1961. The first in his family to immigrate to the United States, Moosally helped several relatives move to this country.

Moosally met his future wife from Minnesota, Beatrice, when they were students at the University of Minnesota. In 1969, they moved to Mankato where both were members of the MSU faculty.

In 1989, he and his sister, Josephine Khoury, who had moved to the states six years earlier, presented a program about their hometown to MSU students and the Mankato public.

Moosally returned to his country several times, often accompanied by his wife and daughter.

I was 3 years old when I first went to Syria, Moore said. We traveled a lot… England, Malaysia, Scandinavia, Italy.

Her parents not only showed the world their only child, but they brought the world to me and to Mankato, Moore said.

They were great supporters of multiculturalism and supporters of MSU international festivals.

When I was young, I didn’t realize how different my life was from others. Two languages ​​were spoken in my house. Our basement was often filled with international students playing table tennis, she said.

Nabil Salaymeh, of Minneapolis, recalled how his then-professor would sometimes attend the ping-pong games and backyard parties the Moosallys threw for 30 or so college kids.

Joe was a father figure to many male students at a time when they were many miles from home.

He would ask us, how are your classes going? Do you have any finals coming up? It is important for your parents that you study, said Salaymeh.

Everyone loved him, liked him, because we knew he cared.

The Moosallys established a scholarship for MSU students visiting from other countries, the Joe and Bea Moosally Fund, and they have supported supporters of the Gladys B. Olson International Student Fund.

Joseph was also on hand to give financial advice.

After graduating from MSU’s business administration program, Salaymeh embarked on a career that required him to work overseas.

Every time I went back to Minnesota, I went to see Joey.

When Salaymeh returned to live in Minneapolis, the road trips to Mankato continued.

Our last visit was a few weeks before he died. He said first in English, then in Arabic You are a faithful friend.

Moore said her father’s medical condition made it necessary for him to undergo a leg amputation. A great fan of dance and musicals, he adapted to a new way of appreciating art.

He became a YouTube master. He listened to a lot of Arabic music and watched Chinese and Korean dances, ethnic dances and belly dances. And he loved watching black and white movies. The Count of Monte Cristo was his favorite.

