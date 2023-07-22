Connect with us

Weekly News Roundup on Climate Change and Global Warming 2023 SkS #29

Weekly News Roundup on Climate Change and Global Warming 2023 SkS #29

 



Weekly News Roundup on Climate Change and Global Warming 2023 SkS #29

Posted on Jul 22, 2023 by John Hartz

A chronological list of news and opinion articles posted on Skeptical Science Facebook Page during the past week: Sunday, July 16, 2023 to Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Story of the week

This heat wave is a climate omen. But it’s not too late to change course

Global warming – including the most up-to-date data for 2023 – is fully consistent with what climate modelers predicted decades ago

thirty years ago, nations of the world agreed to prevent dangerous human intervention in the climate system. But what IS “Dangerous Climate Change”? Just turn on the TV, read the headlines in the morning paper or check your social media feeds. Because we’re watching it play out in real time this summer, deeper than ever before, in the form of unprecedented floods, heat waves and wildfires. We now know what dangerous climate change looks like. As has been said about obscenity, we know it when we see it. We are seeing it – and that IS shy.

Scorching temperatures continue across Europe, North America and Asia, as fires rage from Canada to Greece. The heat is as relentless as it is intense. For example, Phoenix, Arizona, has broken its record of 18 consecutive days above 110F (43.3C). Even the nights, which are generally relied upon as a chance to recover from blistering days, now offer some relief: for more than a week, nighttime temperatures in Phoenix have topped 90F (32.2C). Meanwhile, severe and deadly floods have struck South Korea, JapanAND north-east United States, from Pennsylvania to Vermont.

The climate crisis – and yes, it is now a crisis – is threatening us right now, where we live. Whether it’s the repeated episodes of dangerous air quality on the east coast cities that some of us call home from windblown Canadian wildfire smoke or the unfortunate toll is now being measured in human lives from deadly floods nearby, we are witnessing the devastating and dangerous consequences of unrelenting human-caused warming. This is a fact.

Indeed, as you “scroll” through whatever social media platform you prefer these days, you can see selective images and graphics that will make you think that Earth’s climate is spiraling out of control, in a runaway feedback loop with irreversible tipping points that are leading us into an inevitable planetary death spiral.

But this is not what is happening.

Click here to access the full article as originally posted on The Guardian website.

This heat wave is a climate omen. But it’s not too late to change course Global warming – including the most up-to-date data for 2023 – is fully consistent with what climate modelers predicted decades agoOpinion by Michael Mann & Susan Joy Hassol, Environment, The Guardian, 19 July 2023

Articles posted on Facebook

Sunday, July 16, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023

Friday 21 July 2023

Saturday 22 July 2023

0 0

