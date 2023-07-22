International
Weekly News Roundup on Climate Change and Global Warming 2023 SkS #29
Posted on Jul 22, 2023 by John Hartz
Story of the week
This heat wave is a climate omen. But it’s not too late to change course
Global warming – including the most up-to-date data for 2023 – is fully consistent with what climate modelers predicted decades ago
thirty years ago, nations of the world agreed to prevent dangerous human intervention in the climate system. But what IS “Dangerous Climate Change”? Just turn on the TV, read the headlines in the morning paper or check your social media feeds. Because we’re watching it play out in real time this summer, deeper than ever before, in the form of unprecedented floods, heat waves and wildfires. We now know what dangerous climate change looks like. As has been said about obscenity, we know it when we see it. We are seeing it – and that IS shy.
Scorching temperatures continue across Europe, North America and Asia, as fires rage from Canada to Greece. The heat is as relentless as it is intense. For example, Phoenix, Arizona, has broken its record of 18 consecutive days above 110F (43.3C). Even the nights, which are generally relied upon as a chance to recover from blistering days, now offer some relief: for more than a week, nighttime temperatures in Phoenix have topped 90F (32.2C). Meanwhile, severe and deadly floods have struck South Korea, JapanAND north-east United States, from Pennsylvania to Vermont.
The climate crisis – and yes, it is now a crisis – is threatening us right now, where we live. Whether it’s the repeated episodes of dangerous air quality on the east coast cities that some of us call home from windblown Canadian wildfire smoke or the unfortunate toll is now being measured in human lives from deadly floods nearby, we are witnessing the devastating and dangerous consequences of unrelenting human-caused warming. This is a fact.
Indeed, as you “scroll” through whatever social media platform you prefer these days, you can see selective images and graphics that will make you think that Earth’s climate is spiraling out of control, in a runaway feedback loop with irreversible tipping points that are leading us into an inevitable planetary death spiral.
But this is not what is happening.
Click here to access the full article as originally posted on The Guardian website.
Articles posted on Facebook
Sunday, July 16, 2023
- European heat wave triggers multiple warnings, closes Greece’s Acropolis by Victoria Bisset, Europe, Washington Post, July 15, 2023
- The US Southwest bakes under potentially deadly record high temperatures Phoenix, Arizona, recorded a 16th day above 110F and California’s Death Valley reached 122F as cities offered cooling centers by AP, The Guardian, July 15, 2023
- New Skeptical Science Research for Week #28 2023 by Doug Bostrom & Marc Kodack, Skeptical Science, July 13, 2023
- Big Oil Goes Quietly on Climate Pledges as Global Heat Records Fall Energy firms have made record profits by increasing oil and gas production, far from their pledges to roll back emissions. by Dharna Noor, Environment, The Guardian, 16 July 2023
Monday, July 17, 2023
- Italy issues ‘extreme’ health warning for 16 cities as heatwave sweeps Europe by Sharon Braithwaite, Al Goodman & Barbie Latza Nadeau, CNN, July 16, 2023
- Even ‘safe’ countries are experiencing climate chaos in America by Jonathan Mingle, Opinion, New York Times, July 23, 2023
- ‘Your heart beats a little’: US weatherman receives death threats for mentioning the climate crisis Chris Gloninger wove the reality of global warming into his predictions at the conservative Iowa center. Not all were eligibleInterview by Oliver Milman, Environment, The Guardian, 16 July 2023
- Death Valley’s Scorching Temperatures Draw Visitors: How Does 128 Degrees Feel? by Isabelle Butera, Weather, USA Today, July 17, 2023
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Heatwave: World wracked by fires, floods as US and China discuss climate crisis by Julia Harte & Charlie Devereux, World, Reuters, 17 July 2023
- A transport rule fails, diverting sulfur emissions from the air to the ocean When large ships use scrubbers to meet international air pollution limits, the treated fuel discharge is dumped into the sea along with other pollutants. Researchers say the discharges are filled with metals and organic compounds that threaten marine environments. by Lydia Larsen, Fossil Fuels, Inside Climate News, July 17, 2023
- At a glance – Empirical evidence that humans are causing global warming BY John Mason and Baerbel Winkler, Skeptical scienceJuly 18, 2023
- The heat index reached 152 degrees in the Middle East – almost at the limit of human survival by Scott Dance, Weather, Washington Post, 18 January 2023
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- China records 52.2 Celsius as extreme weather rewrites records by Ryan Woo, China, Reuters, July 17, 2023
- New data reveals climate change risks to corporate assets in the United States by Michael Sheldrick, Forbes Magazine, July 16, 2023
- South Korea gripped by a disastrous monsoon season Over a dozen vehicles were recently stuck in an underpass and rain has damaged houses and caused landslides. by Angela Mercado, Earther, Gizmodo, July 17, 2023
- ‘We’re damn fools’: 80s climate alarmist warns of worsee James Hansen, who testified to Congress on global warming in 1988, says the world is approaching a ‘new climate boundary’ by Oliver Milman, Environment, The Guardian, July 19,
Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Summarizing 16 years of Skeptical Science in 20 minutes by Baerbel Winkler, Skeptical Science, July 19, 2023
- Is this extreme weather ‘the new normal?’ There is no such thing, say some scientists by Laura PaddisonWorld, CNN, 19 July 2023
- Greenland’s long-lost ice core suggests potential for catastrophic sea-level rise by Laura Paddison, World, CNN, July 20, 2023
Friday 21 July 2023
- How constant heat can lead to chronic health problems Days and years of exposure to constant heat can damage the heart and kidneys, disrupt sleep and challenge our mental health by Richard Sima, Wellness, Washington Post, 20 July 2023
- World to miss 1.5C warming limit – UK’s leading expert by Esme Stallard & Justin Rowlatt, Science, BBC News, 20 July 2023
- TCB Quick Shot: Is El Niño Making US Heat Wave Worse? it depends on where you live, but probably not by Andrew Dressler, The Climate Brink, July 20, 2023
- There is a heat wave in the sea and scientists are worried Could warmer ocean temperatures be a sign that climate change has progressed further than we thought? by Isabella Kaminski, BBC Future, 21 July 2023
Saturday 22 July 2023
- Unbridled heat waves threaten the food security of the entire planet, scientists warn After the hottest day ever, researchers say global warming could mean future crop failures on land and ‘silent death’ in the oceans. by Phoebe Weston, Environment, The Guardian, 21 July 2023
- Inside the most extreme heat wave the southern US has faced The extraordinary heat will be remembered for its intensity and duration by Matthew Cappucci & Dylan Moriarty, Weather, Washington Post, 21 July 2023
- Jesse Watters is bringing his outrageous brand of climate denial to the 8 p.m by Ilana Berger, Media Matters for America, July 17, 2023
- Why high temperatures can make airplanes too heavy to take off BY Travel, CNN, 22 July 2023
