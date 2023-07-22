The International House of Delection, The Red Jacket; Stars, Hide your fires

The International House of Deeliction by Jacqueline Davies, illustrations by Julia Castano; Clarion Books, 227 pages ($18.99) Ages 8 to 12.
Resourceful 10-year-old Alice Cannoli-Potchnik secretly begins a solo home restoration project in the abandoned mansion next door and ends up helping the troubled spirits that inhabit it in this sweet, funny, very different ghost story from Lemonade Wars author Jacqueline Davies.
Alice’s father is a building inspector and works on house restoration. Her mother is an anthropology professor at a small college who continues to move the family from house to house as Alice’s father, with Alice’s help, beautifully restores one dilapidated structure after another.
Alice was a girl whose curiosity hadn’t been dulled by too many math worksheets and she craved reading. Her parents believed in unschooling, which meant she didn’t go to school; on the contrary, life was a school. At dinner, Alice regales her loving parents with all she has learned that day. (For example, she learns that Henry David Thoreau bought a lot of nails to build his cabin in the woods because he was a very bad carpenter. He also took his clothes to his mother’s house to be washed, so why was he considered a model of self-confidence?)
Alice’s curiosity is piqued by the abandoned mansion next door, with a sign reading International House followed by the handwritten words Liberation. Sensing something unique, almost alive, about the mansion, she sneaks into the coal pit and begins to repair what her father calls the heart of the house, the fireplace with its Delft tiles. And she meets the quiet spirits that haunt the place: a 6-year-old girl, a Revolutionary War hero, a college student. Everyone has unfinished business; Alice decides to help them find peace.
Davies’ unique ghost story, complete with dramatic finale, offers a gallery of colorful character portraits (Alice’s parents don’t have a car, but have six red wagons to move their belongings from place to place), and her entertaining narrative hums along. How interesting that one of the things that can prevent the dead from finding peace is not returning a library book!
Red Jacket written and illustrated by Bob Holt; HarperCollins, ($18.99) Ages 4 to 8.
A lonely seagull finds his life transformed when he is given a red jacket in this irresistible picture book with simple text and illustrations by Bob Holt, a longtime illustrator for Hallmark cards.
While the other creatures seagulls, crabs, pelicans, starfish are enjoying life and each other’s company, Bob the seagull is off on his own, walking with his head down, not talking to anyone. Everything changes when a bird gives him his red jacket. Bob looks at himself in the mirror and feels so great, so stylish, that he deserves a big hug. Newly trusted Bob talks to crabs and crabs, helps a pelican, and even talks to his seagulls.
Stars, Hide your fires by Jessica Mary Best; Quirk Books, 304 pages ($18.99) Ages 14 and up.
A skilled thief and con artist from an impoverished corner of the universe takes down the royal Ascension Ball, hoping for a life’s worth, only to be accused of murdering the emperor in this dazzling debut novel that offers political intrigue, shocking social commentary, thrilling action, and a slow-burning romance.
Eighteen-year-old Cass lives in the Helia Empire on Sarn, a small moon of the Planet Danae, a miserable place that is in total darkness for half the year, where the topsoil has been dug up for private gardens on another planet, where gravel pollutes the air and water, where people live on a protein sludge called the Pink Dream. Cass helps support her ailing father with her pickpocketing skills, pulling in tourists with her close friends and sweeping up trash.
When the prince presents her with a much-coveted invitation to the Ascension Ball (handcrafted silver watermark…embossed with the emperors personal encryption seal), Cass gives her the chance to use her ball pocket skills, hoping the loot will help her give her father a better life.
The author creates a wonderful fantasy universe by contrasting miserable places like Sarn with its terrible climate and lack of food and resources with wealthy planets that have city-wide climate control, leafy trees for shade, and artificial clouds inserted on demand. The rich have figured out how to milk spiders for their yarn to create a wonderful fabric, not caring that spider bites can cost workers the use of their hands.
Brave, smart, resourceful Cass is a wonderful heroine. As she prepares to enter the ball she thinks: I’m half prepared for them to look right at me, smell the poor thing on me like a rotten perfume, like sweat and sickly sweet protein sludge.