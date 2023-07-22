USS Canberra (LCS 30) Commissions in Sydney > United States Navy > News





During the ceremony, leaders and distinguished guests from the US and Australia wished Canberra’s crew fair winds and seas ahead as they brought the ship to life and began her commissioned service. The Secretary of the Navy, the Honorable Carlos Del Toro, delivered the keynote address of the commissioning ceremony. The ceremony also featured remarks from His Excellency the Honorable General David Hurley, AC, DSC, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, the Honorable Caroline Kennedy, US Ambassador to Australia, the Honorable Richard Marles, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Adm. Larry Ryder, Vice President of Business Development and Government Affairs, Austal USA. The commissioning caps a week-long series of events celebrating the ship and its namesake city. During the ceremony, Canberra’s commanding officer Cmdr. Will Ashley reported that the ship was ready and the ship’s sponsor, the Honorable Marise Payne, former Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs, gave the traditional order to “Build our ship and bring her to life!” “This is truly a special occasion for our fleet and our nation to be here with you in Australia, one of our closest allies, to celebrate the commissioning of our Navy’s newest warship that is destined to serve throughout the Indo-Pacific region,” Del Toro said. “I am confident that wherever USS Canberra sails and whatever challenges her crew may face, they are ready, as reinforced by this warship’s motto – ‘I Can Do’!” Canberra departed from her home port of San Diego for the US Navy’s first ceremonial commissioning in Australia on June 13, visiting American Samoa and the Pacific island nation of Fiji before arriving in Sydney for commissioning. The Independence variant littoral combat ships USS Jackson (LCS 6), USS Manchester (LCS 14), USS Oakland (LCS 24) and USS Mobile (LCS 26) are also operating in the Indo-Pacific. “Today marks a proud moment that our Royal Australian Navy is privileged to share alongside our allies and friends in the United States Navy,” said the Chief of the Australian Navy, Vice Admiral Mark Hammond. “The bond between our navies, forged in battle during World War II, is reflected in the name USS Canberra.” Earlier in the week, sailors from USS Canberra engaged in sporting events, shared meals and exchanged ship tours with the crew of HMAS Canberra. The crew also took part in community relations events such as a beach clean with Taronga Zoo. Crew members are also honored to visit their namesake city, Canberra, for a Freedom of Entry march on July 23. The US Navy has a strong tradition of developing relationships between a ship and their adoring community or family, establishing these lasting connections at the start of Canberra’s service will strengthen the bonds between the ship and the people of Canberra. This tradition dates back to medieval times and is the highest honor given by a town or city to a group or individual as a reflection of the faith and trust held by the citizens. Canberra is known as an innovative, creative and artistic metropolis and is one of the most liveable cities in the world. Canberra is the second US Navy ship named for Australia’s capital. The first, a Baltimore-class heavy cruiser, was renamed Canberra by Pittsburgh on 16 October 1942 and commissioned on 14 October 1943. It was named in honor of the Australian heavy cruiser HMAS Canberra, which was lost at the Battle of Savo Island in World War II. The vessel was decommissioned on 2 February 1970 and removed from the Register of Naval Vessels on 31 July 1978. Independence variant littoral combat ships are fast, optimally guided, mission-tailored surface combatants operating in nearshore and open ocean environments, winning against 21st century littoral threats. The LCS integrates with joint combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control and deterrence missions around the globe. For more news from Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/comlcsron1/ or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/COMLCSRONONE/.

