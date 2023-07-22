Medical College of Wisconsin scientist, international team receives $13 million grant for NIH program project to study calcifications in diseases of aging

Francesca Marassi, PhD, professor and chair of biophysics at the Medical College of Wisconsin, will lead an international team of scientists to study calcifications in diseases of aging after receiving a $13 million grant for the NIH program project. (Image courtesy of Medical College of Wisconsin)

A team of researchers led by Francesca Marassi, PhD, professor and chair of biophysics at the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW), has been awarded a five-year, $13 million program grant (PPG) from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to study aberrant calcification in the eyes and brains of patients suffering from age-related diseases (ADZIM).

According to a news release from MCW, AMD affects nearly 20 million adults in the US and is the leading cause of central vision loss and legal blindness. More than 6 million people in the US suffer from AD, the leading cause of dementia across the globe. Age is a major risk factor for these diseases. How AMD and AD progress over time is not well understood, and research is needed to drive the development of effective pharmaceutical treatments.

The colleges’ news release noted that both diseases are associated with the progressive accumulation of pebble-like deposits under the retina and in the brain. The deposits are known to contain cholesterol, fats (lipids), proteins, and a mineralized form of calcium phosphate called hydroxyapatite, the same material that forms healthy teeth and bones.

Researchers don’t fully know what leads to the formation of the wrong mineral deposits in the eyes and brain. The healthy biological processes for calcification are intended to grow and repair bones and teeth, not fill the retina or brain with harmful debris. However, discovering how and why these misplaced biomineral deposits form may provide clues to better understand AMD and AD, as well as to find new options for disease diagnosis and treatment.

The college news release also noted that with the eye and brain closely linked as integral parts of the central nervous system, Marassi and her international team of PPG scientists will explore the characteristics of aberrant calcifications in both organs, as well as their roles in AMD and AD. A central goal is to examine and image calcifications at multiple levels, from atom-by-atom structures to their clustered morphologies and their accumulation in cells and animals.

“I’m really excited about exploring these disease pathologies across the whole range of scales from atomic to animal,” Marassi said in the press release. This type of structural information is essential to advance diagnostic and drug development.

According to the news release, the PPG team includes Galia Debelouchina, PhD, University of California San Diego; Jose Luis Millan, PhD, Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute (La Jolla, California); Richard Thompson, PhD, University of Maryland School of Medicine (Baltimore); and Imre Lengyel, PhD, Queens University Belfast. Led by Dr. Marassi, they have designed four PPG projects to meet their scientific goals.

Marassi noted in the news release that MCW’s collaborative program is truly synergistic, with each team member bringing unique expertise and technology to the partnership.

While the primary goal is to do excellent basic science that contributes to fundamental knowledge about aberrant calcifications in disease, we believe there is tremendous potential for these advances to provide a basis for new diagnostic techniques and treatments in the future, as best expressed in MCW’s motto of life-changing knowledge.

Additionally, the college’s announcement noted that the first project, which will be led by Marassi and Debelouchina, will focus on the molecular structure and function of malformed calcified deposits and their components. Researchers will use sophisticated biophysical techniques to reveal the composition of these deposits and how they form by examining the interactions between the proteins, cholesterol, fat and mineral components of the pebble-like deposits.

Thompson will lead the second project to develop and test new methods for labeling biominerals within deposits with small molecules that cause the minerals to emit specific colors or wavelengths of light for scientists to detect in images. These fluorescent and luminescent sensors will serve as research tools for other projects and may eventually lead to new tools for diagnosing and monitoring AMD and AD.

The college noted that the third project, led by Lengyel, aims to develop new cellular models of calcifications that mimic deposits found in animals and humans. His team will study how the levels of certain proteins, genetic predispositions and other factors affect the formation of deposits.

Millan, according to the MCW news release, will lead the fourth project to study how cells and tissues maintain their balance of phosphorus levels, which is essential for healthy bone development. In adults, approximately 90 percent of total body phosphorus is contained in bone as hydroxyapatite crystals, which are also part of the miscalcified deposits that form in AMD and AD. Millans’ team will study mice that produce an excessive amount of an enzyme to determine how controlling phosphorus levels contributes to the formation of calcified deposits in the eye.

According to the news release, the PPG grant is funded by the National Institute on Aging and is titled, Molecular Mechanisms of Calcification: Roles and Opportunities in Diseases of Aging. In addition to the four projects, the grant will fund a chemical protein and biological core that will develop and provide biological reagents for PPG experiments, and an administrative core that will facilitate interactions between PPG team laboratories.