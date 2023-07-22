Hundreds of thousands march in Israel against Netanyahu judicial reviewExBulletin



Ohad Zwigenberg/AP

JERUSALEM Tens of thousands of protesters marched in Jerusalem on Saturday night and hundreds of thousands of Israelis took to the streets in Tel Aviv and other cities in a latest show of force aimed at blocking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial judicial review.

Also on Saturday, more than 100 of Israel’s former security chiefs signed a letter urging the Israeli prime minister to halt the legislation, and thousands of other military reservists said they would no longer report for duty in a protest against the plan.

In scorching heat that reached 33 C (91 F), the Jerusalem procession turned the city’s main entrance into a sea of ​​blue and white Israeli flags as marchers completed the final leg of a four-day, 70-kilometer (45-mile) walk from Tel Aviv to Israel’s parliament.

The marchers, who swelled from hundreds to thousands as the march progressed, were welcomed in Jerusalem by cheering crowds of protesters before setting up camp in rows of small white tents outside the Knesset, or parliament, ahead of Monday’s expected vote. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands flooded the streets of the coastal city of Tel Aviv, the country’s business and cultural capital, as well as Beersheba, Haifa and Netanya.

Netanyahu and his far-right allies claim the review is needed to curb what they say are the excessive powers of unelected judges. But their critics say the plan will destroy the country’s system of checks and balances and set it on a path to authoritarian rule.

US President Joe Biden has urged Netanyahu to stop the plan and seek a broad consensus.

The proposed overhaul has drawn sharp criticism from business and medical leaders, and a rapidly growing number of military reservists in major units have said they will stop reporting for duty if the plan passes, raising concerns that national security interests could be threatened. Another 10,000 reservists announced they were suspending duty Saturday night, according to Brothers in Arms, a protest group representing retired soldiers.

More than 100 former senior security chiefs, including retired military commanders, police commissioners and heads of intelligence agencies, joined those calls on Saturday, signing a letter to Netanyahu blaming him for compromising the Israeli military and asking him to stop the legislation.



Ohad Zwigenberg/AP

Signatories included Ehud Barak, a former Israeli prime minister, and Moshe Yaalon, a former army chief and defense minister. Both are political rivals of Netanyahu.

“The legislation is destroying those commonalities from Israeli society, tearing the people apart, disintegrating the IDF and dealing a fatal blow to Israel’s security,” the former officials wrote.

“The legislative process violates the social contract that has existed for 75 years between the Israeli government and the thousands of reserve officers and soldiers from the land, air, sea and intelligence branches who have volunteered for many years for the reserves to protect the democratic state of Israel and now announce with a broken heart that they are suspending their voluntary service,” the letter reads.

Israel Katz, a senior cabinet minister from Netanyahu’s Likud party, said the law would be passed one way or another on Monday.

“I represent citizens who are not willing to cancel their voices because of threats of denial of service” or by those blocking the airport, highways and train stations, he told Channel 12 TV. “There is a clear attempt here to use military service to force the government to change policy.”

After seven straight months of the most sustained and intense demonstrations the country has ever seen, the grassroots protest movement has reached a fever pitch.

Parliament is expected to vote on Monday on a measure that would limit the Supreme Court’s supervisory powers by preventing judges from overturning government decisions on the grounds that they are “unreasonable”.

Proponents say the current “reasonableness” standard gives judges too much power over decision-making by elected officials. But critics say removing the standard, which is used only in rare cases, would allow the government to adopt arbitrary decisions, make improper appointments or dismissals and open the door to corruption.

Monday’s vote would mark the first major piece of legislation to pass.

The review also calls for other sweeping changes aimed at curbing the powers of the judiciary, from limiting the Supreme Court’s ability to challenge parliamentary decisions to changing the way judges are selected.

Protesters, who make up a broad swath of Israeli society, see the change as a power grab fueled by various personal and political grievances by Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges, and his partners, who want to deepen Israel’s control over the occupied West Bank and perpetuate controversial draft exemptions for ultra virile men.

In a speech on Thursday, Netanyahu doubled down on the review and dismissed as absurd accusations that the plan would destroy Israel’s democratic foundations.

“This is an attempt to trick you into something that has no basis in reality,” he said. Alarmed by the growing number of reservists refusing to serve, the country’s defense minister, Yoav Gallant, called for a postponement of Monday’s vote, according to reports in Israeli media. It was unclear whether others would join him.