Oil markets will face serious problems as demand rises: IEF





Oil prices are expected to rise in the second half of 2023, according to the International Energy Forum. Christopher Furlong | Getty Images News | Getty Images Oil prices are set to rise in the second half of the year as supply struggles to meet demand, according to the Secretary General of the International Energy Forum. Oil demand quickly returned to pre-Covid levels, “but supply is having a harder time catching up,” said Joseph McMonigle, secretary general of the International Energy Forum, adding that the only factor moderating prices now is fear of an impending recession. “So for the second half of this year, we’re going to have serious problems with supply continuity and as a result, you’re going to see prices respond to that,” McMonigle told CNBC on the sidelines of a meeting of energy ministers from the group of 20 major industrial economies (G20) in Goa, India, on Saturday. McMonigle attributes the boost to oil prices to increased demand from China, the world’s largest crude importer, and India. “India and China together will account for 2 million barrels per day of demand growth in the second half of this year,” said the Secretary General. Asked if oil prices could rise to $100 a barrel again, he noted that prices are already at $80 a barrel and could potentially go higher from here. “We’re going to see a lot more inventory reductions, which is going to be a signal to the market that demand is definitely picking up. So you’re going to see prices respond to that,” McMonigle said. However, McMonigle is confident that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies collectively known as OPEC+ will take action and increase supply if the world eventually succumbs to a “major supply-demand imbalance.” “They are very careful with demand. They want to see evidence that demand is growing and will be responsive to changes in the market.” Brent crude futures for September delivery were last settled at $81.07 a barrel at Friday’s close, while West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery ended the trading day at $76.83. There is no room for complacency McMonigle also spoke about the liquefied natural gas market, assessing stability in Europe’s energy market for a warmer-than-expected winter in 2022. “The weather was probably the luckiest thing that happened,” he said, but warned that “it’s not just this winter, [but] the next two winters” that could be rocky. Global policymakers cannot be complacent just because LNG prices have fallen and more investment in renewable energy is needed to ensure the lights stay on, he said. The LNG fueled container ship “Containerships Borealis” of the shipping company Borealis docked in port at HHLA’s Burchardkai terminal. Photo Alliance | Photo Alliance | Getty Images Once “whispered” about energy security has now become a major focus of summits such as the G20, McMonigle signaled. “We must definitely continue to pursue the energy transition and all options must be on the table,” he stressed, adding that prices and volatility in energy markets must be closely watched. “I am concerned that if the public starts to associate high prices and volatility in energy markets with climate policies or the energy transition, we will lose public support,” he said. “We’re going to ask the public to do a lot of hard and challenging things to enable the energy transition. We need to keep them on board.”

