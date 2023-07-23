Support for Israel and progressive policies should not collide

As a proud Jew who runs a progressive educational nonprofit, I often feel discouraged from openly discussing the nuances of the Israel-Palestine conflict and expressing my Zionist beliefs. To do so, I worry, would jeopardize my progressive credentials and my organization’s. It is not easy to walk into a room with a kippah on your head and share a space with individuals who have espoused biased and sometimes inflammatory rhetoric about Israel and Jews.

These feelings of anxiety came to the fore twice as much last week. First, Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Jamaal Bowman (DN.Y.), among others, announced their intention to boycott Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s speech to a joint session of Congress, despite President Herzog’s ceremonial role as head of state being isolated from the Israeli government. Days later, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) insinuated that it is a progressive priority to label Israel a “racist state,” a commonplace used to delegitimize Israel’s right to exist.

In situations like these, I am often left with a difficult choice: to remain silent and accept the repeated anti-Israel rhetoric from the progressive wing, potentially enabling further abuse; or, call it out and endure the possible backlash from many within the movement.

Others already have write why Rep. Jayapal was wrong and the congresswoman’s office did issue an apology that said many of the right things. And while she later voted for of a resolution condemning anti-Semitism and reiterating support for the state of Israel, nine of her progressive colleagues voted against.

Yes, Jayapali’s comments sting. Yes, boycotting President Herzog’s speech is hypocritical. And yes, seeing some progressives vote against the resolution is disheartening. What makes it even more painful, however, is that it comes from those who champion many of the causes we advocate for at the Jewish Justice Center, where I serve as executive director.

Since our inception, JCJ has stood side by side with our partners in the progressive space to fight LGBTQ+ equality, paid sick leave, climate justice and more. We have continued to do so despite – and during – the constant attacks on Israel and the Jewish people from our side.

For example, after Rep. Tlaib said last year that one could not hold progressive views and support Israel’s “apartheid” government, Jews in my community continued to push coalition building and lawyer for police reform, criminal justice reform AND the extension of the right to vote. Sadly, she doubled down on those comments in a speech on the House floor this week.

In February 2019, Rep. Omar hinted that lawmakers were bribed to support Israel, saying that “it has to do with the Benjamins.” During that time, we have worked with progressive Jewish groups such as HIAS and other prominent refugee resettlement organizations to strongly oppose Then-President Trump’s Islamophobic “Muslim ban.”

The message from progressive Jews is that we will not sacrifice our seat at the table, nor withdraw from contributing to progressive causes, just because we reject unfair criticism of Israel. While the words and actions of these members hurt—and should be condemned—the lesson for progressives should be to include individuals of all identities in coalitions that advance true progressive values, not those held by a fringe minority.

Just this month, the Partnership for Growth Los Angeles, a Black-Jewish joint venture created by JCJ and McCarty Memorial Church, announced the departure of a project to build 37 urban farms in South and West Los Angeles by 2026. Our goal is to fight food insecurity and eliminate food deserts in inner-city communities. Further, this project will employ at-risk youth, formerly incarcerated individuals, and senior citizens.

Projects like this and others show that Jews often show up for progressive causes, and we don’t plan to stop anytime soon. In fact, chances are that if you are someone who cares about an issue in your community, Jewish organizations are on the ground and willing to work alongside you. My question to fellow progressives is: Will you join us?

Rabbi Joel Thal Simonds is the founding director of the Jewish Center for Justice and president of the Partnership for Growth in Los Angeles.