Military and international resources help fight the BC fires as more evacuation alerts are issued

Hundreds of international firefighters and military personnel are helping fight more than 400 fires across BC on Saturday.

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) says there are 500 international firefighters in the province, assisting more than 2,000 provincial personnel on the front lines. That number was boosted on Friday by the arrival of 100 Brazilian firefighters.

It comes as blazes across BC have already set the record for most areas burned in one fire season, surpassing the historic 2018 season by more than 14,600 square kilometers burned.

Most of the known wildfires in BC, the most visible blazes that may pose a threat to public safety are located in the Northwest.

“We don’t have all the resources that we would like because it’s obviously such an important ongoing effort across BC and really the country,” Angela Burford, an Australian fire information officer stationed in Vanderhoof, BC, said Friday.

“We’re focusing our efforts on those priority fires, making sure communities are top of mind, critical infrastructure is top of mind and, of course, life is number one.”

More alerts were issued on Saturday

Above it 50 emergency alarms including evacuation orders and alerts have been issued by regional authorities across BC as of Saturday afternoon.

An evacuation alert from the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District and Tsal’alh First Nation regarding The Casper Creek Fireburning about 20 miles west of Lillooet, near Anderson Lake, expanded into an order.

People from more than 360 properties have now been forced to flee the fire, which is now estimated at two square kilometers and is burning out of control.

The St. Louis River Fire. Mary’s northeast of Cranbrook, BC, southeast has already burned through homes and led to multiple evacuation orders. On Friday, it also prompted an evacuation alert for Canadian Rockies International Airport.

On Saturday, Another 526 homes were put on evacuation alert because of the fire. This brings the total number of properties on alert to 661, while 67 homes are under evacuation orders.

Officials say small fire spots were spotted on the east side of the Kootenay River on Saturday and containment lines north of the airport were maintained.

Burford and dozens of other personnel are in Vanderhoof, helping to manage more than 40 nearby blazes. She said she was grateful for Canadian help during Australia’s previous bushfire seasons.

“It’s a privilege to be able to come here and lend a hand to return the favor to those wonderful Canadians who came to help us a few years ago,” she said.

“It’s also great to work alongside our international colleagues from a number of other countries who are all here to help.”

Burford said the Canadian Armed Forces were also in Vanderhoof, assisting firefighters with cleanup and containment efforts so they could focus on more active fires.

Army personnel are being used to ‘break hot spots’ and cut through burned and still burning brush near Vanderhoof, BC. (MS Dan Bard/Directorate of Army Public Affairs)

Major Keith Hancharuk, who is with the Princess Patricia Canadian Light Infantry from Edmonton, said the residents of Vanderhoof have been extremely grateful for the military’s support.

“People have been stopping in the middle of the road, rolling down their windows and thanking us for being here, having impromptu conversations,” he said. “I can’t say thank you enough to the people of Vanderhoof for helping us help them.”

Highway 20 closed

DriveBC says Highway 20 east of Bella Coola is closed in both directions due to a fire that has grown to more than 25 square kilometers in size.

The BC Wildfire Service says fire behavior for the Young Creek fire, about 35 kilometers west of Anahim Lake, has increased due to high temperatures, low humidity and high winds.

UPDATE – #BCHwy20 – Closed between Corbould Drive and Elsey Road for 60.2 km (13 km west of #Anahim Lake at 19 km east of #FivaleBC). No columns scheduled for Saturday, July 22, 2023. Next update: Sun July 23rd at 9am PDT. https://t.co/5w2itYB2BE#DiParaTiShko #BCWildfire https://t.co/QHZowIpJaR pic.twitter.com/sNpgEL1HMh –@DriveBC

The highway closure comes after the Cariboo Regional District issued an evacuation order for 43 square kilometers near the Anahim Lake community on Friday and residents were told to evacuate immediately using the highway.

On Saturday, the regional district said Highway 20 could still be accessed around Anahim Lake, but not past Heckmanpass.

Thunderstorm watches, heat warnings in place

Officials have predicted an increase in fires in southern BC, while cooler temperatures and rain are forecast for the north of the province.

Heavy sees a storm have been issued for much of northern and central BC, including Prince George, Fort Nelson and the Peace River region.

Environment Canada says hot, dry weather continues in Kamloops, Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. Heat warnings are in place for the Boundary, Fraser Canyon, Kootenay Lake, Okanagan Valley and South Thompson regions.