International
Military and international resources help fight the BC fires as more evacuation alerts are issued
Hundreds of international firefighters and military personnel are helping fight more than 400 fires across BC on Saturday.
The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) says there are 500 international firefighters in the province, assisting more than 2,000 provincial personnel on the front lines. That number was boosted on Friday by the arrival of 100 Brazilian firefighters.
It comes as blazes across BC have already set the record for most areas burned in one fire season, surpassing the historic 2018 season by more than 14,600 square kilometers burned.
Most of the known wildfires in BC, the most visible blazes that may pose a threat to public safety are located in the Northwest.
“We don’t have all the resources that we would like because it’s obviously such an important ongoing effort across BC and really the country,” Angela Burford, an Australian fire information officer stationed in Vanderhoof, BC, said Friday.
“We’re focusing our efforts on those priority fires, making sure communities are top of mind, critical infrastructure is top of mind and, of course, life is number one.”
More alerts were issued on Saturday
Above it 50 emergency alarms including evacuation orders and alerts have been issued by regional authorities across BC as of Saturday afternoon.
An evacuation alert from the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District and Tsal’alh First Nation regarding The Casper Creek Fireburning about 20 miles west of Lillooet, near Anderson Lake, expanded into an order.
People from more than 360 properties have now been forced to flee the fire, which is now estimated at two square kilometers and is burning out of control.
The St. Louis River Fire. Mary’s northeast of Cranbrook, BC, southeast has already burned through homes and led to multiple evacuation orders. On Friday, it also prompted an evacuation alert for Canadian Rockies International Airport.
On Saturday, Another 526 homes were put on evacuation alert because of the fire. This brings the total number of properties on alert to 661, while 67 homes are under evacuation orders.
Officials say small fire spots were spotted on the east side of the Kootenay River on Saturday and containment lines north of the airport were maintained.
Burford and dozens of other personnel are in Vanderhoof, helping to manage more than 40 nearby blazes. She said she was grateful for Canadian help during Australia’s previous bushfire seasons.
“It’s a privilege to be able to come here and lend a hand to return the favor to those wonderful Canadians who came to help us a few years ago,” she said.
“It’s also great to work alongside our international colleagues from a number of other countries who are all here to help.”
Burford said the Canadian Armed Forces were also in Vanderhoof, assisting firefighters with cleanup and containment efforts so they could focus on more active fires.
Major Keith Hancharuk, who is with the Princess Patricia Canadian Light Infantry from Edmonton, said the residents of Vanderhoof have been extremely grateful for the military’s support.
“People have been stopping in the middle of the road, rolling down their windows and thanking us for being here, having impromptu conversations,” he said. “I can’t say thank you enough to the people of Vanderhoof for helping us help them.”
Highway 20 closed
DriveBC says Highway 20 east of Bella Coola is closed in both directions due to a fire that has grown to more than 25 square kilometers in size.
The BC Wildfire Service says fire behavior for the Young Creek fire, about 35 kilometers west of Anahim Lake, has increased due to high temperatures, low humidity and high winds.
UPDATE – #BCHwy20 – Closed between Corbould Drive and Elsey Road for 60.2 km (13 km west of #Anahim Lake at 19 km east of #FivaleBC).
No columns scheduled for Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Next update: Sun July 23rd at 9am PDT.
https://t.co/5w2itYB2BE#DiParaTiShko #BCWildfire https://t.co/QHZowIpJaR pic.twitter.com/sNpgEL1HMh
The highway closure comes after the Cariboo Regional District issued an evacuation order for 43 square kilometers near the Anahim Lake community on Friday and residents were told to evacuate immediately using the highway.
On Saturday, the regional district said Highway 20 could still be accessed around Anahim Lake, but not past Heckmanpass.
Thunderstorm watches, heat warnings in place
Officials have predicted an increase in fires in southern BC, while cooler temperatures and rain are forecast for the north of the province.
Heavy sees a storm have been issued for much of northern and central BC, including Prince George, Fort Nelson and the Peace River region.
Environment Canada says hot, dry weather continues in Kamloops, Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. Heat warnings are in place for the Boundary, Fraser Canyon, Kootenay Lake, Okanagan Valley and South Thompson regions.
Additional warning for heat emitted by @ECCCWeatherBC for Kootenay Lake. #BCHeat Warnings remain in effect for: Fraser Canyon, Boundary, South & North Thompson & #Okanagan included. #Kelowna, #VernonBC & #Penticton. More information: https://t.co/5hpaJmNFS5
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/bc-wildfire-july-22-1.6915145
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Furman men’s basketball team to travel to the Bahamas in August
- Military and international resources help fight the BC fires as more evacuation alerts are issued
- Florida’s new teaching standards say some aspects of slavery were “beneficial.”
- Trump swerves on Iowa woman’s question about faith
- Shows, movies Filipinos love and hit by Hollywood strikes
- This edible battery could power a world of diagnostics and sustainable energy
- ‘There were lots of kisses’: Jack Nicholson locked lips with Marvel actor without warning after bullying him when they first met
- FAMU Bans Soccer Players From Facility After Release Of Rap Video Recorded In Team Locker Room
- This cheeky mini dress combines so many summer 2023 trends
- Phishers abuse Google Docs to harvest cryptographic credentials
- Manipur: Anger in India as women parade naked amid violence – BBC News
- Researchers say deposition of carbon under the sea could reduce earthquake risk