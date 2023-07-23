Civil Defense calls for caution due to heavy rain





Updated at 3pm, Sunday 23 July – Ashburton Civil Defense Emergency Management is asking people to take extreme care on the roads this afternoon, avoid unnecessary travel and stay up to date with weather warnings, following heavy rain overnight. An orange warning for heavy rain remains in place for Canterbury. As of 8.30am, the MetService is expecting a further 60 to 90mm of rain on top of what has already fallen, mainly in the lowlands and High Country. Max rates of 10 to 15 mm/h today. Road closures Driving conditions are treacherous, with extensive surface flooding across county roads and the state highway network. Conditions can change rapidly and with a large area of ​​the road network affected, not every flooded road will have warning signage. Travel should be avoided if possible. Do not drive through flood waters. Tramway Road (Lochheads Road to Thompsons Track) and much of the Thompson Track are closed.

SH77 is closed between Thompson Track and Pole Road.

Many roads around Line Road, Lyndhurst Road, Lauriston, Methven-Chertsey Road are closed or have significant surface flooding.

All bridges across the Ashburton River are closed except the SH1 bridge.

Many more road closures and warnings in place – see current closings. River level and flood warnings Environment Canterbury has issued flood warnings. All rivers in the headwaters of the watershed are flowing and flows are increasing downstream this afternoon. These are expected to increase throughout the day as the snow at the top of the catchment melts. Significant river flooding is not expected at this stage, but localized problems and erosion in already vulnerable areas are likely. Find out more: Civil Defense will continue to monitor conditions in the district and will issue updates on the Ashburton District Council website and Facebook page as necessary.

