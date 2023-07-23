Abolishing the green promises would be political suicide, warned Sunak and Starmer | eNviroNmeNt

British leaders have warned against a politically suicidal departure from their green pledges as concerns grow that both main parties could water down their plans to tackle the climate crisis in the wake of a shock election result.

Senior figures from business, the scientific community and across the political divide warned that any softening of climate policies would be deeply unpopular with voters, delay the international fight to achieve net zero and damage Britain’s green reputation.

There are fears that Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer will lose their support for such policies after the Conservatives’ surprise victory in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election on Thursday. The Conservatives narrowly won the seat, with just 495 votes, with a campaign that capitalized on opposition to Labor London mayor Sadiq Khan’s plans to expand the ultra-low emissions (Ulez) zone.

Sunak is is already being promoted with the party and some of his cabinet right to rethink his commitment to green policies in light of the Uxbridge result. Meanwhile, a senior Labor MP warned that Starmer risked allowing the Tories to draft Labour’s next climate change manifesto. The Labor leader had said the Uxbridge result showed the party should not endorse policies that could appear on Tory election leaflets.

Rishi Sunak with newly elected Tory MP Steve Tuckwell in Uxbridge, west London, following the party’s by-election success. Photo: Carl Court/PA

There is a concerted effort this weekend to ensure political unity on Britain’s net zero goals remains in place. Alok Sharma, a former Conservative cabinet minister and president of Cop26, said it was vital that all parties maintain political consensus to pursue net zero.

We have built a broad political consensus in the UK to pursue net zero policies, which are good for the economy, jobs, exports and the environment. Businesses support this agenda because they can see the economic benefits, he said watchdog. And the independent Office for Budget Responsibility has pointed out that unmitigated climate change would ultimately have disastrous economic and fiscal consequences for the UK.

Concerns about the environment and climate change also consistently rank among the top issues of importance to voters. Given the economic, environmental and electoral case for climate action, it would be self-defeating for any political party to seek to undermine the political consensus on this vital agenda, Sharma warned.

Zac Goldsmith, the former minister who quit the government over what he described as Sunaks’ lack of interest in the environment, said any party rethinking its climate commitment would be punished. Primary election results can be interpreted in countless ways and it is the nature of politicians and political commentators to inject their biases into the results, he said. watchdog. But to use these latest results to defend abandoning the UK’s previous environmental leadership is cynical and idiotic.

A wind farm outside Teesside: renewable energy is popular with the public. Photo: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

It would also be politically suicidal, given the very deep and broad support for action on the environment that exists across the electorate. And it is immoral, given that both the government and the opposition acknowledge the gravity of the crisis we face.

So it’s hard to believe that there are actually people at the top of one of the major parties who are calling for the abandonment of green policies, but if there are, I can only hope that they will be beaten by the electorate when the time comes, said Goldsmith, who was international environment and climate minister before leaving the Foreign Office.

Professor Nicholas Stern, who led a landmark 2006 review on the economics of climate change, also made a plea for climate leadership. Air pollution kills tens of thousands of people in the UK every year far more than deaths in road traffic accidents and millions worldwide, he said.

Inaction is not a reasonable option for us, our children and our grandchildren. Second, the costs of investing in the transition away from fossil fuels are significantly increased by policy risk due to politicians waiting and changing their views and actions.

Third, the investment costs of the transition must be fairly distributed. And fourthly, the UK’s reputation in the world depends on its leadership on these issues. Our posture has already been damaged by a loss of focus since we hosted the United Nations climate change summit in Glasgow in 2021.

The latest Opinium poll for watchdog underlines the precarious position the Tories are in as MPs head to their constituencies for Westminsters summer break. Labor has a lead of 17 points. The party maintains 42% of the vote, with the conservatives only 25%.